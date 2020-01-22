Top Phoebe Buffay Moments To Watch If You Want To Have A Hearty Laugh

FRIENDS is one of the most popular shows and its popularity does not seem to go down even 25 years after it was first introduced to us. One of the most popular characters on the show was Phoebe Buffay. She was probably one of the quirkiest and weirdest characters on the sitcom.

ALSO READ | 'FRIENDS' Co-creator Marta Kauffman Confirms An Unscripted Reunion

With a golden heart and a wandering soul, Phoebe Buffay is a character that many people identify with. She taught all her other FRIENDS about loving themselves and accepting them for who they are. If you are having a bad day, these clips of Phoebe Buffay are all you need to see.

Best moments of Pheobe Buffay on FRIENDS

1. “I wish I could but I don’t want to”

In the first episode of FRIENDS, Chandler and Joey asked Phoebe if she wants to come and help to set up Ross’ furniture. However, Phoebe declines them with this blunt answer.

This shows that Phoebe Buffay is one of the most truthful, frank characters on Friends. She did not try to hide her real self even in front of her friends.

ALSO READ | Top Rachel Green Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is A Boss Lady

2. “Pick up the sock”

Sometimes even the people we love the most can get to our nerves. This scene from FRIENDS is just an example of the same.

All the friends were supposed to meet at a restaurant for Phoebe's birthday but all of them except Joey came almost an hour late. This makes her very angry and she burst out her anger by yelling at Ross’ mother in front of the whole restaurant.

ALSO READ | Best Monica Geller Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is Just Adorable

3. “Pla”

The first season of FRIENDS saw almost everyone struggle with finding their passions in life. During this scene, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe are sad that they don’t have a plan to get ahead in life. When Monica particularly asked Phoebe if she had a plan, Phoebe hilariously replied to her saying “I don’t even have a pla”.

ALSO READ | Best Joey Tribbiani Moments That Will Make You Fall In Love With Matt LeBlanc

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.