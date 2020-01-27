The Debate
Ten Quotes Of Phoebe Buffay From 'FRIENDS' That Will Crack You Up

Television News

Phoebe Buffay is a prominent character in the popular American sitcom, 'FRIENDS'. We have compiled her most hilarious quotes to give you bouts of laughter.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Phoebe Buffay

The smartest member of the FRIENDS group, Phoebe Buffay does not cease to surprise us with her quirky statements. She has a very vivid personality. Phoebe Buffay is noted for her dynamic nature. However, she knows how to crack us up with her wacky songs. Here are Phoebe Buffay's quotes that you must check out:

1.      To get updates about her upcoming shows


"If you want to receive emails about my upcoming shows, please give me money so I can buy a computer."


2.      Planning about the future


Monica Geller (Courteney Cox): “Phoebe, do you have a plan?”
 Phoebe: “I don’t even have a ‘pla.’ ”


3.      Drunk Phoebe Buffay talking to Ross Geller 


“You love divorce so much, you’re probably gonna marry it – and then it won’t work out, so you’re gonna have to divorce it.”


4.    Did she want to help?


“I wish I could, but I don’t want to.”


5.    How does her name spell?


On her name: “Phoebe: That’s ‘p’ as in ‘Phoebe,’ ‘h’ as in ‘heobe,’ ‘o’ as in ‘oebe,’ ‘e’ as in ‘ebe,’ ‘b’ as in ‘bebe’ and ‘e’ as in ’ello there, mate.’ ”


6.    Phoebe Buffay’s say on gravity


 “It’s not so much that, you know, like, I don’t believe in it, you know. It’s just – I don’t know, lately I get the feeling that I’m not so much being pulled down as I am being pushed.”


7.    The angry mode


I have to go before I put your head through the wall

Also read: Top Phoebe Buffay Moments To Watch If You Want To Have A Hearty Laugh


8.    That cat could be her mother


“I just have this really strong feeling that this cat is my mother.”


9.    Talking about Rachel’s wedding


“I’m sorry I won’t be able to make it to your imaginary wedding, but I’m really busy that day. I already have a unicorn baptism and a leprechaun bar mitzvah. 

Also read: Friends: Eight Times Phoebe Buffay Gave Us Important Life Lessons


10. Discussing her catering business with Monica Geller


 “You’re the cook! Without you, it’s just me driving up to people’s houses with empty trays and asking for money.”

Also read: FRIENDS: Remembering Phoebe Buffay's Iconic Songs From The Sit-com

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Evicted, Friends And Family Of Other Contestants To Enter

 

 

