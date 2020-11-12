'Outstanding!': Pet Dog Realises Baby Can't Walk, Teaches Him How To Crawl In Viral Video

A video which shows a pet dog teaching a baby how to crawl has created a stir on the internet leaving many in awe. Shared by a user named ‘Simon BRFC Hopkins’, the nearly 1-minute clip features a pet doggo crawling on the floor so as to teach his teeny human companion to do the same “This dog realised he can't walk so decided to teach him how to crawl instead, “ read the caption alongside the video.

At the start of the video, the baby is seen sitting alongside his toys when the black and white pooch arrives. Upon realizing that the baby cannot walk, the dog decides to give him some crawling classes. As the video proceeds, the dog could be seen lying low and pushing itself forward. It is soon joined by the baby who does the same. The video finally concludes by showing both of them enjoying their leisure time.

'Dod realised baby couldn't walk'

This dog realised he can't walk so decided to teach him how to crawl instead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W7T3U5EsBB — Simon BRFC Hopkins (@HopkinsBRFC) November 10, 2020

Since shared on November 10, the video has garnered over seven thousand views and a bandwagon of comments. "It seems that animals are a lot more intelligent than we give them credit for. Wonderful," wrote a user lauding the intellect and wit of animals. "I’m not gonna lie - that’s precious. I knew dogs were smart (Except sometimes my own because I can’t get him to hush half of the time, lol.) but I guess I forgot the good they’re capable of," wrote another reiterating the stance.

What a clever dog ☺️ — Brenda (@DonnyBrenda) November 10, 2020

Oh my God cuteness overload 😍🐶😍 — DaisyDoo (@CrueltyFreeElli) November 10, 2020

Animals have a lot more compassion than some humans. pic.twitter.com/mCjU4mZSU4 — Stephen Jones (@snpjones58) November 10, 2020

While this doggo thought that it was a good idea to teach a kid how to crawl, another cat saved a toddler from falling off stairs. A recent video that surfaced on Twitter shows a cat jumping to rescue a toddler who was about to fall down a flight of stairs. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and has received nearly 10 thousand views and one thousand likes till now.

The video shows the cat resting at a short distance from the toddler when it notices that he had escaped. As the toddler is about to tumble down the staircase, the brave cat immediately rushes to his rescue and pushes it back to safety.

