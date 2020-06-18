Dog Saves Baby Kestrels From Middle Of Road, Netizens Laud The Pooch

An adorable video of baby Kestrels rescued by a pooch from the middle of the road when their owner was nowhere in sight has won laurels on the internet. Shared by RSPCA Frontline on their official Twitter handle, the photos show grey and brown orphan American kestrel birds snugged in the nest looking with hopeful glistening eyes towards the camera. The post was captioned saying that the birds were found on the road by the saviour dog while their parents never returned for them.

While the tiny birds meandered in the middle of the road, there was heightened danger of them getting hit by a speeding vehicle. However, as luck had it, the birds were discovered by the canine out for a walk and immediately, the owner conducted surveillance until the parents returned but to no avail. The two birds, which are black-spotted with chestnut-brown upperparts and a blue-grey head and tail were not claimed by anyone for a good while as the owner and his pet hung on in the area. When no one showed up, the man took the buff coloured creatures to a rescue centre in order to avoid them getting hurt on the road during the rush hour.

Adorable young kestrels that were found sitting in the middle of a road by someone’s 🐶... they were monitored, but no parent returned & the 🚗 were becoming a serious danger! The member of public decided to take home & call @RSPCA_official 73



⭐️https://t.co/MLrYyOttZy⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Dd6y8HMfYH — RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) June 17, 2020

Users laud dog for his presence of mind

Users were delighted at the heroic act of the pooch in saving the tiny birds at the right time. While some wondered how the birds ended up in the middle of the road, many regretted the fact that the beautiful creatures were orphaned. Internet appreciated that the birds were now resting in the nest and could have otherwise been injured on the road due to a multitude of reasons. The most common reasons include getting attacked by house cats or being hit by cars. The birds could have also gone into shock very easily if no one had claimed them and there wouldn’t be food. Internet lauded the dog for his presence of mind.

Well done the person 😊😊😊 — helene (@helene_hatfield) June 17, 2020

Goodness,how on earth did they all end up in the middle of the road. — Pauline Stott (@kundilini1) June 17, 2020

Poor little things, they look proper orphaned 😭 — GEMMANOTWITHAJ (@gemmanotwithaj) June 17, 2020

These babies have been saved x — Pippy (@pippygm) June 17, 2020

Well done — Jeanette Meakin (@MeakinJeanette) June 18, 2020

