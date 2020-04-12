Video: Cat Saves Toddler From Tumbling Down The Stairs, Netizens Amazed

In a surprising incident, a pet cat has saved the life of a toddler. A recent video that surfaced on Twitter shows a cat jumping to rescue a toddler who was about to fall down a flight of stairs. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nada on April 11 and has received nearly 10 thousand views and one thousand likes till now.

Pet cat saves the life of the kid. See the end to visualise where the child would have landed👍🏻



And this reminds me of my German Shepard, twice keeping the cobra away from my kids. pic.twitter.com/0T5EOJ2N29 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2020

Netizens amused

The video shows the cat resting at a short distance from the toddler when it notices that he had escaped. As the toddler is about to tumble down the staircase, the brave cat immediately rushes to his rescue and pushes it back to safety. Along with the video, Nanda also wrote about similar incidents wherein his pet German shepherd had saved his kids from a cobra. Meanwhile, the nearly one-minute long clip has left netizens amused. Many also took the opportunity to share similar incidents when an animal saved their loved ones.

Six months ago, my pet dachshund died saving my father from a cobra hiding in the bushes.

Ever grateful to the animal kingdom. — Sam Borade (@samindore) April 11, 2020

We need to establish awards on an All-India basis for such Animals who have saved lives. Terrific effort, True Love.🌺 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) April 11, 2020

Every time I see this video I'm just amazed at the ingenuity of the animals.. — meerashyam (@meerashyam5) April 11, 2020

Great,, animal's have more sense and intelligence than what is the general belief 👌👏👏 — wanderer_59 (@Wanderer_59) April 11, 2020

❤😘 ... But horrible parents — Rebel_warrior (@uttamkaul) April 11, 2020

