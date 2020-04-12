The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Cat Saves Toddler From Tumbling Down The Stairs, Netizens Amazed

What’s Viral

A recent video that surfaced on Twitter shows a pet lack and white cat jumping to rescue a toddler who was about to fall down a flight of stairs.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cat saves toddler from tumbling down the stairs: watch

In a surprising incident, a pet cat has saved the life of a toddler. A recent video that surfaced on Twitter shows a cat jumping to rescue a toddler who was about to fall down a flight of stairs. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nada on April 11 and has received nearly 10 thousand views and one thousand likes till now.

Read: 'Adorable Friendship' Between A Girl And Her Cat Wins Internet

Read: Adorable Video Of Dog And Cat Sharing A Couch Breaks Internet

Netizens amused

The video shows the cat resting at a short distance from the toddler when it notices that he had escaped. As the toddler is about to tumble down the staircase, the brave cat immediately rushes to his rescue and pushes it back to safety. Along with the video, Nanda also wrote about similar incidents wherein his pet German shepherd had saved his kids from a cobra. Meanwhile, the nearly one-minute long clip has left netizens amused. Many also took the opportunity to share similar incidents when an animal saved their loved ones.

Read: Good News: Cat Introduces Its Kitten To Woman Who Feeds It Food And Water, Watch

Read: Richa Chadha Quips Her Cat Jugni Has Become Introspective Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS ATTACKS MODI
BJP LEADERS FEEDING NEEDY THROUGH MODI KITCHENS
Patiala
POLICE ATTACKED IN PATIALA
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
COVID-19
COVID-19: 15 MORE CASES IN DHARAVI