Owl Found On Christmas Tree Becomes Internet Sensation, Netizens Say 'gift From Nature'

In a strange incident, a tiny dehydrated and hungry owl was found in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. He was termed ‘Rockefeller’ and was discovered by a worker while he was towering a christmas tree in Manhattan. As per the reports by AP, the bird was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where he will be taken care of so that he gets back to normal and becomes healthy.

Tale of the 'Rockefeller Owl'

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center took to its official Facebook handle and shared the strange tale of the owl along with few pictures. According to the caption of the post, a worker at the Wildlife Center received a call from a stranger asking if they take owls for rehabilitation. When the worker said yes, the reply came, “OK, I'll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride”. It was then when the centre worker asked as to where the owl was found.

Read: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up; Lighting Dec. 2

According to the reports by AP, Director Ellen Kalish said, “I just want to make sure he’s well-fed before he goes. He was a little on the thin side when he came in. He probably hadn’t eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he’s at his best weight and health, and then he goes". At the centre, the owl was given fluids and mice. The caption says, “It had been three days since he ate or drank anything. So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey”.

On reading the tale of the owl, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Hope this little sweetheart finds her way home but it is really too bad that they had to chop her home down just for some silly tradition. And I'm speaking as someone who both loves Christmas tradition and is a New Yorker. It is remarkable she survived the journey. I just don't see why they don't make a space in the plaza and plant a tree and let it grow and be there always and use that as the living Christmas tree", wrote one Facebook user. Giving an idea, another person wrote, "Put its image on a postage stamp. Use the money to support protection of our wildlife!".

Read: Ethiopia's PM Launches Military Attack On Tigray's Government As Regional Crisis Worsens

Read: Owl Drops Phone On Someone's Terrace, Netizens Say It's ‘admission Letter From Hogwarts’

Also Read: Ethiopia Is At 'war' With Tigray Region, Says Deputy Army Chief, Berhanu Jula

(Image Credits: Facebook/RavensbeardWildlifeCenter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.