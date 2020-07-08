Owl Drops Phone On Someone's Terrace, Netizens Say It's ‘admission Letter From Hogwarts’

A ‘story of the day’ involving an owl and a mobile phone has sparked Harry Potter related references and reminded internet users of Hogwarts. Chinmay Bhogle, who is the son of cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an Instagram post which read that an owl threw a phone onto one of his friend’s terrace.

While Chinmay informed that the bizarre incident took place in Bangalore, the Instagram post detailed how it all happened. The caption informed that the phone was not charging and the screen was broken and hence there was no way to identify the owner of the device. Chinmay’s friend also ended the caption with a funny line which read, “We’re officially at that point where owls bomb us in the middle of the night. 2020 is seriously weird”.

A friend of mine in Bangalore has the story of the day. pic.twitter.com/avVYJvrYJj — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) July 7, 2020

READ: Chimpanzee Feeds Lion Cub With Bottle, Heartwarming Video Wins Internet

Netizens say its an ‘admission letter from Hogwarts’

Since shared, Chinmay’s post has garnered nearly 3,000 likes and over 500 retweets. With hundreds of comments, several internet users couldn’t stop themselves from reacting the incident to Harry Potter. While one Twitterati wrote, “Your friend might be a wizard or muggle. Someone was gifting that guy a phone and owl was very bad in carrying things... Ask him to wait for a letter from Hogwarts,” another added, “It was Weasley's owl I guess”. One user even jokingly said, “Well if the screen is cracked and the phone isn't charging, it's of no use to the owl now, isn't it? No wonder he threw it away”.

@chinmaybhogle: May be someone from Hogwarts? — SANKET KARMARKAR (@sanketkarmarkar) July 7, 2020

😂😂😂



Next thing you know, Ron is at your window in a flying car on his way to Hogwarts — The Big Bigot Theory🚩 (@Mansi_11S) July 8, 2020

READ: Andhra Pradesh: Sloth Bear Spotted Climbing Tree In Onkuluru Village

Glad it was not red in colour! Howler alert 😂 pic.twitter.com/TdYSGApUn5 — SoVa (@sonalvk) July 8, 2020

Harry Potter is real!!!! — Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) July 7, 2020

How else it is supposed to deliver your admit card to some hallowed Hogwarts. Gone are the days of scrolls.

Get it repaired to check the message on phone. — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) July 8, 2020

READ: 'Covid Umbrella': New 'corona Innovation' Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'new Normal'

Hogwarts has upgraded their invitational letter. The delivery channel is same though. — Pankaj Gautam (@IAmPankajGautam) July 8, 2020

Your friend must have received admission letter to Hogwarts 😊 — varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) July 8, 2020

READ: NASA's Viral Pic Drives Netizens Nuts As It Reminds Them Of 'intestine' & 'brain Cloud'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.