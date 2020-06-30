Last Updated:

Video Of Couple Performing 'social Distancing Salsa' Amid COVID-19 Wows Internet | Watch

In the video, a pair can be seen doing salsa on the street without holding each other directly. The video has garnered more than 1.7 million views on Twitter.

Vishal Tiwari
With coronavirus precautionary measures in place in most parts of the world, many close-contact activities have been suspended to block the spread of the disease. However, a viral video of a pair doing salsa is everything a dance lover would like to learn amid the pandemic because it is not just any normal salsa, it's 'social distanced salsa', which is perfect for current times. In the video, a couple can be seen doing salsa on the street without holding each other directly. The man and the woman in the video can be seen holding two pieces of string wires, with each end on either of their hands. 

The video has garnered more than 1.7 million views since it was shared on Twitter on June 29. The creative video is receiving a lot of appreciation on social media with netizens hailing the innovative approach of the pair to do salsa amid coronavirus pandemic. Some people also made memes out of the video comparing the COVID situation in the rest of the world with the United States. One user commented, "If I were making this into a meme, the two dancing would be labelled 'countries with sports' and the dude walking by would be 'America'.

Social distancing shoes

In another innovative incident, a cobbler came up with the idea of Pinocchio shoes designed shoes to prevent people from walking too close to each other. Available in European size 75, these shoes which look more like scuba-diving fins will ensure a gap of at least one-and-a-half meter between people. Grigore Lup, the Romanian shoemaker behind this invention hails from the Transylvanian city of Cluj. 

Read: '83' Actor Chirag Patil Enjoys Social Distancing Amid Nature At His Farmhouse

 

 

