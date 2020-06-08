Romanian Cobbler Comes Up With Size 75 Shoes To Ensure Social Distancing Amid COVID

As the world continues to accept living with the COVID-19 pandemic, bizarre ideas and creations to implement social distancing continue to emerge from across the globe. In one such amusing invention, a Romanian cobbler designed shoes of size 75 in order to prevent people from walking too close to each other.

Grigore Lup, the Romanian shoemaker behind this invention hails from the Transylvanian city of Cluj. According to him, these long-nosed shoes being dubbed as 'Pinocchio shoes' would help maintain social distancing between people. Available in European size 75, these shoes which look more like scuba-diving fins will ensure a gap of at least one-and-a-half meter between people. People took to Twitter amused over this bizarre creation asking if it would be even possible to walk in such shoes.

Here are some of the reactions

A Roman shoe maker #Gregor made long nose leather shoes for social distancing during #COVIDー19. These are size 75 🙄🙃. pic.twitter.com/ro74EuPLqQ — AyleShan (@ayleeshaan) June 5, 2020

Cobbler in Romania came up with some social distancing shoes. Size 75's. Rumour has it Ronald McDonald wants to sue. pic.twitter.com/Kuzouw7tYI — Dave Turnbull (@TurnbullDave) June 2, 2020

How is someone supposed to walk in the featured "Size 75 shoes" without tripping though?#COVID19 #Innovations — Nansinguza Jacob (@NansinguzaJ) June 7, 2020

Such quirky creations seem to be popping up from across the globe. With many countries easing lockdown restrictions, schools, restaurants and authorities in other public places are coming up with innovative ideas to implement social distancing. Recently, a café in Germany reportedly handed out hats with swimming pool foam noodles taped atop them to make sure visitors maintained a safe distance between each other. On similar lines, a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands has introduced ‘quarantine greenhouses’ so as to enable customers to maintain social distancing.

