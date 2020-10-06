Last Updated:

Pakistan's Chaiwala Now Becomes A Cafe Owner; Netizens Offer Their 'warmest Wishes'

'Pakistan's Chaiwala' Arshad Khan once again made it to the news, after he opened a new cafe in the capital city of Islamabad. See how fans reacted to the news.

pakistan's chaiwala

A few years ago, a viral picture of a ‘blue-eyed’ tea maker from Pakistan stormed the internet, after a photographer captured the picture and shared it on social media. The tea maker, whose real name is Arshad Khan, became the talk of the town for his good looks and kept the internet entertained for several months. However, four years later, Arshad Khan is once again on the trend list, as he recently opened his own café in Islamabad, Pakistan. Take a look:

Pakistan's chaiwala is now a cafe owner

See how fans reacted:

All about Arshad Khan

In 2016, Arshad Khan shot to prominence after professional photographer Jiah Khan took to her social media handle and shared his picture. More so, Arshad Khan also made a music video & did several modelling contracts after his newfound fame. He currently owns a cafe in Islamabad, named Café Chaiwala Roof Top.  

Speaking to Urdu News, Arshad Khan mentioned that he used truck artwork to design the café and also placed tables and chairs, inspired by the local architecture. Arshad revealed that many people had asked him to name his café as 'Arshad Khan'. However, Khan added that he refused the offers, as he considers ‘Chaiwala’ as his identity.

(Image credits: Kay2 TV Twitter)

 

 

