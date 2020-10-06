Pakistan's Chaiwala Now Becomes A Cafe Owner; Netizens Offer Their 'warmest Wishes'

A few years ago, a viral picture of a ‘blue-eyed’ tea maker from Pakistan stormed the internet, after a photographer captured the picture and shared it on social media. The tea maker, whose real name is Arshad Khan, became the talk of the town for his good looks and kept the internet entertained for several months. However, four years later, Arshad Khan is once again on the trend list, as he recently opened his own café in Islamabad, Pakistan. Take a look:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Receives 'delightful Picture' Of Her Mother While Filming For 'Thalaivi'

Pakistan's chaiwala is now a cafe owner

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nagarjuna Akkineni Looks Unrecognisable In A Still From 'Shiva'

See how fans reacted:

Sending in my warmest wishes and Love to him, From India! — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 6, 2020

Amazing how far he has come, he looks groomed not only in his looks but the way he speaks. May Allah bless him. — Syed Zeshan Ahmed (@syedzeshanahmed) October 4, 2020

Remember #chaiwala , with his striking features, who made a music video & did several modelling contracts, yes, Arshad Khan. He's back with Cafe Chaiwala Roof top at Buland Markaz, Jinnah Avenue, #Islamabad #ChaiwalaRooftop pic.twitter.com/rVNQzd6Jvs — Islamabad Observer (@IslamabadObserv) October 5, 2020

Arshad Khan a "chai wala", who went viral in Pakistan a few years ago opened his own tea cafe in Islamabad. He has named his modern cafe "Chai Wala" to remind him of his roots.#chaiwala pic.twitter.com/g5aqNq8yee — Amna Gul (@AmnaGulSudozai) October 4, 2020

Remember that# blue-eyed Pakistani# 'chaiwala' who, four years ago, had set the #internet on fire with his #'killer' looks? People on #socialmediamedia had gone crazy after photographer Jiah Ali clicked and shared a picture of Arshad Khan in 2016.#### pic.twitter.com/9iWmAPkada — Just Now (@justnowofficial) October 6, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Receives 'delightful Picture' Of Her Mother While Filming For 'Thalaivi'

All about Arshad Khan

In 2016, Arshad Khan shot to prominence after professional photographer Jiah Khan took to her social media handle and shared his picture. More so, Arshad Khan also made a music video & did several modelling contracts after his newfound fame. He currently owns a cafe in Islamabad, named Café Chaiwala Roof Top.

Speaking to Urdu News, Arshad Khan mentioned that he used truck artwork to design the café and also placed tables and chairs, inspired by the local architecture. Arshad revealed that many people had asked him to name his café as 'Arshad Khan'. However, Khan added that he refused the offers, as he considers ‘Chaiwala’ as his identity.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nagarjuna Akkineni Looks Unrecognisable In A Still From 'Shiva'

(Image credits: Kay2 TV Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.