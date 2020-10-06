Kangana Ranaut Receives 'delightful Picture' Of Her Mother While Filming For 'Thalaivi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who in South India to resume shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi, treated fans with a delightful picture. The actress shared a picture of her mother making season's first 'makke ki roti' and revealed that she has a small "separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste." Kangana also informed her fans that she received the delectable surprise when she was filming for her upcoming movie Thalaivi and that she could not control herself from sharing it with fans.

In the picture, the actress showed her mother cooking the season’s first makki ki roti in a traditional style. The Queen actress further explained that her mother who is so much attached to and connected to nature has a separate little chulha for the authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki. Previously, Kangana had taken to Twitter and announced that she is resuming shoot for her film after seven months. Sharing a couple of beautiful morning selfies, she tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, traveling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sq2mUvErYf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 6, 2020

Apart from this, the actress earlier also shared some glimpses of her on-set discussions with Thalaivi director AL Vijay. In the pictures, the actress can be seen as involved in some heavy discussions with the director while she gets into the layer of the character. She had captioned the post and wrote, “These are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay Ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set.”

This is not the first time that the actress has shared her mother’s love for homegrown vegetables, fruits, and hand-cooked traditional style dishes. When Kangana arrived at her ancestral house in Mandi, she gave a tour of the house and shared beautiful details that were built wholeheartedly built by her mother who was a Sanskrit teacher and had a passion for gardening, farming. While captioning the post, the actress explained that after her mother got retired, she spent her entire time growing her kitchen garden.

