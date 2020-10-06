Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nagarjuna Akkineni Looks Unrecognisable In A Still From 'Shiva'

Nagarjuna Akkineni is a well-known actor who is known for his acting skills in films like Rajanna, Ninne Pelladatha, Us, Oopiri and much more. Movie buffs and fans often go on share several throwbacks and unseen pictures and videos of the actor on their respective social media handle. Recently, we stumbled upon an unseen picture of the actor where he is seen talking to the cast and crew members from his film Shiva.

Shared by Ram Gopal Varma on his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna can be seen sitting on a chair and is talking to the director of the film. One can also notice the other crew members silently listening to him. Nagarjuna can be seen sporting a white and grey striped shirt and completed the look with a well-done hair, a moustache and a pair of spectacles. Take a look at the post below.

(Image courtesy: Ram Gopal Varma Twitter)

About his film Shiva

Released in the year 1989, the film Shiva starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around Shiva who is disgusted by the corruption in and around his new college. Looking at all the bad things happening, he and his friends, decided to take a stand against the status quo. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers.

What's next for Nagarjuna on the work front?

Nagarjun Akkineni is next to be seen in Ahishor Solomon's Wild Dog. The film also stars Dia Mirza in the lead and features actors such as Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Caleb Matthews, Rudra Goud in pivotal roles. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen essaying the role of an NIA agent named Vijay Varma. The movie is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under their respective production banner. Recently, the makers of Wild Dog released a new poster online, amping up the expectations of the fans and viewers.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in the much-awaited film titled Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film is expected to release on December 24, 2021.

