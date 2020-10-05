Remember Viral 'chai Wala' Arshad Khan? He Now Owns A Rooftop Cafe In Islamabad

About four years ago, an image of Arshad Khan, who is a famous Chai Wala from Pakistan, took the internet by storm. Cut to 2020, Arshad is now making big moves as he recently revealed that he opened up his own rooftop café in Islamabad.

Back in 2016, Arshad was spotted by professional photographer Jiah Ali. The then viral image showed Arshad dressed in a blue kurta. The photographer took the perfect picture of the ‘blue-eyed’ boy and since then he gained immense popularity as the ‘Chai Wala’ of Pakistan.

In a recent interview with a local news outlet, Arshad revealed that he launched his chai café and named it ‘Café Chaiwala Roof Top’. While speaking to the media outlet, he said that several people had asked him to name his cafe as Arshad Khan and change the current name. However, he said that he refused all the suggestions because he believes that ‘Chai Wala’ is his identity.

From truck art on the walls and Urdu script to desi straw tables and chairs, Arshad’s cafe boasts traditional and cultural elements. He revealed that currently, the cafe’s menu has around 15-20 dishes, apart from tea. While calling the cafe ‘the most important thing,’ the Pakistani Chai Wala said that he has dedicated a lot of time and money on his new establishment.

‘Inspiration for future entrepreneurs’

Further, Arshad also expressed regret about not completing his education, despite his accomplishments. In previous years, he had signed up for several modelling assignments and also appeared in Pakistani singer Muskan Jay’s music video ‘Beparwai’. While taking to Twitter, several internet users applauded Arshad and wrote, “Good to know that he used his popularity in a constructive manner. Dil Khush Hua”.

Wow

He didn't waste all the money and fame but used it for his benefit- a long term benefit. He is a sensible gentleman. — Laila (@_ItxLailak) October 3, 2020

MashaaAllah, very down to earth and beautiful approach — Mahgul Bizanjo (@BizanjoMahgul) October 3, 2020

Quite impressive. — Wasim Iqbal (@Wasim_ktk31) October 3, 2020

Congrats #arshadkhan #chaiwala. You are an inspiration to many future entrepreneurs. — Fawad Khan (@Fawadnk) October 3, 2020

The best thing I noticed is his humbleness & purity of heart.. Good work MashaAllah.. Keep it up Chai Wala Fantastic!! — Khawar Akram (@Khawareye) October 3, 2020

Amazing, he has done well for himself!! — HumaKhan (@drHumaKhan1) October 3, 2020

This is positive and this man made something out of a nothing — ▪ (@averagbrowndude) October 3, 2020

Well done .happy to see you with good and positive approach — tehmina (@tehmina18983519) October 5, 2020

