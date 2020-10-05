Matrimonial Ad Seeks Bride ‘not Addicted’ To Social Media; Netizens Say 'hard To Find'

A thought-provoking matrimonial ad of a man searching for a non-social media savvy bride, who is also tall, thin, “fair” and beautiful has created a stir on the internet. “Bride must not be addicted to social media” read the matrimonial advert specifically among other character traits in a post shared by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan. The 37-year-old groom named Chatterjee, an advocate in the high court and a researcher who endorsed his being handsome and “fair” had no demands whatsoever, except that, his would-be wife shall not excessively use social media.

“Found a match,” a commenter said, sharing a photo of a crane standing still in the green pastures. Another said, “I think he meant to say... he will entertainment her,” adding, "romance still exists,” while making a laughter emoticon. "This is a serious one, guys!! People are getting divorced due to this,” reminded one other. While the would-be groom’s demands seemed to be relevant with respect to the increasing inclination of the millennials towards the phone and social media, another aspect that totally irked the internet was the groom’s description of beauty.

Prospective brides/grooms please pay attention.



Match making criteria are changing 😌 pic.twitter.com/AJZ78ARrHZ — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) October 3, 2020

'Hard to find', say netizens

“Fair, Beautiful, Tall, Slim", a girl pointed out, adding, “So no one desires a brown-skinned woman like me, where is the change?” She questioned. “You want bride not addicted to social media that is the internet, and demanding that too on internet,” another wrote, which sparked further comical responses. “Set of criteria are only for prospective brides,” a lady doctor pointed out. “That's funny! Chatterjee won't get married,” replied another. The onslaught of funny responses continued unabated as the post is now being widely shared across social media, as users pour response on what they called the “bride recruitment process.”

And Irony is they are looking for bride on social media 😂👍 — Sapna Mishra (@Sapna_S_M) October 3, 2020

Chatterjee won't get married according to this criteria...😂😂😂 — vishal Baliyan (@vishalbaliyan08) October 3, 2020

He may search every hook and corner still difficult to find one — swapna (@swapna1822) October 3, 2020

He wants a Tall fair slim beautiful girl, plus expects her not to have an Instagram account !! Good luck 🤣 https://t.co/6E43K6qUUC — ಸುಮಂತ । సుమంత । सुमन्त (@sumanthbharatha) October 3, 2020

You want bride not addicted to social media that is internet, and demanding that too on internet. — kamalnath jaiswar (@kamalnathj1) October 5, 2020

And every girl right here will definitely fail 😂😂😂 — It`s_me_Smitakshi (@me_smitakshi) October 3, 2020

I think it is very hard to find then😂😂 — overandoutorg (@overandoutorg) October 3, 2020

