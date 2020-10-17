Pandas Enjoy Leisure Time Playing On A Slide, Netizens Say 'cutest Thing Ever'; Watch

An adorable video showing pandas enjoying their leisure time, playing on a wooden slide has captured the hearts of netizens. Leaving netizens in complete awe, the video has been shared on Twitter account, ‘@HopkinsBRFC’, and the caption of the video says that this will ‘bring a smile to your day’. The pandas seem to have the best time of their life and netizens have deemed the video as the ‘Cutest thing ever’.

Pandas enjoying their leisure time

The 34 seconds video shows three pandas coming down a wooden slide one by one. One panda is seen on the grass right next to the slide. As the video progresses, we see the panda get on the slide through the wooden bars and then they struggle to make their way on the top. One part of the video shows a panda peeping through the wooden bars as he is making his way on the top of the slide. The pandas are enjoying their leisure time while snuggling with each other.

Read: Good News: Zoo Releases Clip Of Gender Reveal Of 6 Weeks Old Baby Panda | WATCH

I hope pandas playing on a slide brings a smile to your day 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/paLqTINDaB — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) October 15, 2020

Uploaded on October 15, the video has managed to gather 3.7K views. "Lovely to watch aren't they. Yes, made me smile Simon. Thankyou", wrote one Twitter user. Another Twitter user wrote, "Like the backwards role at the end !!!". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own caption. One person captioned the video as "Oh no ...makes me want to go on that slide to right now with those bubbas".

Read: Video Shows Giant Panda Comforting Teeny Offspring In US Zoo; Watch

I so needed this smile today https://t.co/T5TiZ3k4By — Lisa P (@evanslis456) October 15, 2020

This is cute. Hope this brightens up somebody's day. https://t.co/hi9dt3YuDR — Angry Viking (@AngryViking7) October 15, 2020

Now this fun to watch https://t.co/CB7aw55WFY — Liberty is Freedom (@SteveRe83674716) October 15, 2020

Read: Good News: Washington Zoo Welcomes 'precious' Giant Panda Cub; Watch Videos

Also Read: Good News: Nigerian Boy Gets Scholarship; 'Miracle Baby' In Beirut; Zoo Welcomes Panda Cub

(Image Credits: Twitter/@HopkinsBRFC)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.