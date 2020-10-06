Good News: Zoo Releases Clip Of Gender Reveal Of 6 Weeks Old Baby Panda | WATCH

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in the United States on October 5 confirmed the gender of its 6 weeks old baby panda who is still unnamed. The gender was revealed after a genetic test using cheek swab was conducted. The test which was conducted is being considered as a necessity because both the male and female baby panda look almost similar during exterior examination.

'It's a boy'

The zoo released a video showing the entire process of the gender reveal. In the video, the caretakers of the panda are seen unwrapping a canvas which has been painted blue by the baby’s father Tian Tian. According to the reports by AP, the baby has grown 14 inches long and weighs 3.6 pounds. As per the zoo officials, the birth of the baby panda was considered as ‘a desperately needed bit of happy news’ amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. After hearing the news of the pregnancy of the mother, the traffic on panda cam went up by 1200 per cent. National Zoo Director Steve Monfort said, “Something like this is kind of a miracle for us”. He added, “It lifts the spirits of my team and the whole world”.

Mother of the baby panda, Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated soon after the entire zoo shut down on March 14. Mei Xiang is aged 22 and is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23. The zoo reopened on July 24 with restrictions and visitors needing time passes to keep the crowds low. However, the indoor panda house still remains closed.

