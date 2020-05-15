Bangkok: ‘Pandas’ Give Company To Diners Eating Alone At Restaurant

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a restaurant in Thailand it ensuring that it meets its social distancing norms and provide company to the lonely diners by placing stuffed pandas at its tables. Earlier this month, Thailand eased its restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases slowed down and allowing restaurants to function but with strict rules to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus disease.

Dine with pandas

Natthwut Rodchanapanthkul, the owner of Maison Saigon, a Vietnamese restaurant in Bangkok reportedly said that earlier they had one chair for the tables where only one customer was allowed which felt a bit strange to him. He added that therefore, he thought to put panda dolls on the tables. Diner Sawit Chaiphuek sitting opposite to one of the panda dolls reportedly said that he was elated as he stepped out to eat something for the first time in months. The 25-year-old man added that the doll makes him feel less lonely while eating alone. Netizens have left no chance to react to the post. A person commented, "so cute".

As life is returning to normalcy in some parts of the world amid coronavirus outbreak, Bangkok’s famous Caturday Cafe has reopened with its furry ‘employees’. According to reports, a few dozen of friendly cats were lounging in the cafe as its human customers snuggled with them. Making up for a much-needed outing for the residents in Thailand’s capital as the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease continues to scare people. Bangkok-based people were confined to their homes during the time the government had imposed semi-lockdown and shut down non-essential businesses.

According to an international news agency, a regular customer of the Caturday Cafe said that having nowhere to go amid a pandemic was making people ‘stressed out’. However, she added, now that the cafe has reopened people feel ‘more at ease and relaxed’. Meanwhile, as of May 9, Thailand has publicly reported 3,004 cases of coronavirus with 56 fatalities. Before entering the recently reopened cafes in the country, the customers have to get their temperatures checked and are required to wash their hands and wear a mask at all times.

