Paramathi Vellore Man Turns Auto-rickshaw Into A Well-equipped House; Netizens Applaud

The story of a young man who turned an auto-rickshaw into a house has lately been going viral on social media. Arun Prabhu, from Paramathi Vellore in Tamil Nadu, created a comfortable house on top of a three-wheeler which is completely powered by solar panels. The house is called ‘Solo 0.1’ and was created by the youngster to provide help to the homeless, labourers, and workers during the Coronavirus lockdown. People are loving the effort put in by the youngster as they flooded the comments section with messages lauding his creativity.

Paramathi Vellore man creates a house on auto-rickshaw

A Paramathi Vellore man recently created a house on top of an auto-rickshaw in collaboration with an architect company called Billboard. People have been left fascinated by the innovative idea and effective execution of the plan. The structure has been kept yellow in colour and has been equipped with every necessary items that are needed for survival. The pictures also showcase how well planned the space is with multiple features including a small relaxing space on the top storey.

Arun Prabhu resident of Paramathi Vellore Tamil Nadu, shocked everyone by building a wonderful house on auto rickshaw. this auto rickshaw 36 sq ft space has not only bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet, bathtub and workspace, but a 250 litre water tank for water. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/sgeL2GQBXi — Stay@happy (@RushmaR) October 9, 2020

The pictures and details about the auto-rickshaw home had been released by a Twitter handle by the name Rushma R. The tweet also speaks about the multiple features of this vehicle while giving out a few details about the efforts put in by Arun Prabu. The post says that this auto rickshaw has been built on a 36 sq ft space and has a bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet, bathtub, and a workspace. The small house also comes with a 250 litre water tank. It has been fitted with 600 watts solar panels, batteries, doors, cupboard, hangers, to name a few.

It has 600 watts solar panels, batteries,cupboards,hangers,doors and staircase for drying outside. It’s called Solo 0.1. It is prepared in just one lakh Rs. Arun made 'Solo 0.1' from old three-wheeler and recycled items, equipped with solar battery. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ERac42oTVX — Stay@happy (@RushmaR) October 9, 2020

Speaking about the expenses, Rushma R revealed that the ‘Solo 0.1’ was built with just one lakh in hand, with the help of recycled goods and solar batteries. The handle also stated that the house was built within five months and the main motive was to provide a temporary living space to the homeless and others in need. Have a look at the structure here.

It took him five months to build Solo 0.1 aiming to provide a temporary home to labourers, homeless and small shopkeepers at a low price.

They have created this beautiful thing by joining Bangalore's design and architect company Billboard.3/3 pic.twitter.com/4v6rcc2zod — Stay@happy (@RushmaR) October 9, 2020

In the comments section of the tweet, people have mentioned how awestruck they are by the beauty created by Arun. A few people have asked major automobile companies to take inspiration and come up with similar vehicles. A few others have lauded the innovative plan and proper execution. However, a few internet users have also criticized the structure, calling it unsafe as it would be too heavy for three wheels. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

Excellent! Such innovative ideas should be showcased in industrial exhibitions, with financial & logistic support from ministries concerned. The innovator Arun Prabhu deserves more than just a passing applause.



Thanks for sharing with pics.@narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — Raghavan R (@mayfair1958) October 9, 2020

Beautiful house and big thing is the cause. — Hidden occult (@Hiddenoccul) October 9, 2020

We can call it “Das+ Auto” since it has more than 10 features built in. 🛺 #Authomeatic — Arun Yedery (@andyyrao) October 10, 2020

Since ancient times, no one in the whole world can beat the people of Southern India in creativity.



So I love culture and people of southern India



Cc @Queen_of_boon @sona_sebin — 🇮🇳HARSH🇮🇳 (@harshdeshpremi) October 9, 2020

Hope he understands a little thing called centre of gravity. It's way too high on this contraption. The live load on it will keep shifting it too. It's balanced on 3 wheels & unsteady.

A good start though, as long as he doesn't move it and keeps it stabilized through the props. — Swadeshi (@sirahari) October 10, 2020

Image Courtesy: Stay@happy Twitter

