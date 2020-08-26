VITEEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: See The Details About VITEEE Exam Eligibility Here

Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE eligibility criteria on its official website. All the candidates who wish to apply in the exam are advised to check the VITEEE exam eligibility on the official website of the Vellore Institute of Technology at www.vit.ac.in or https://viteee.vit.ac.in. All the interested and eligible candidates can fill their VITEEE exam application form on the official website till July 31, 2020. Those candidates who are not able to meet the VITEEE eligibility criteria will be disqualified from the admission procedure. Here is a look at the VITEEE qualification and VITEEE eligibility criteria.

VITEEE eligibility criteria

Nationality

The candidates who are residents of India can apply in the VITEEE exam 2020.

NRI candidates are also eligible for the VITEEE exam 2020.

Foreign candidates can directly apply through foreign category. A separate application form is made available at https://vit.ac.in/admissions/international/overview

Age limit

The candidate applying in the UG engineering admission 2020 should have been born on or after July 1, 1998. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Qualifying examination

The candidate should have qualified or should be appearing in 10+2 standard through CBSE, ICSE or any other state board.

Or the candidate should have qualified Intermediate or Two-year Pre-University Examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University.

Or should have High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

Or the candidate should have a General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Srilanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) candidates are also eligible to apply.

Marks required in the VITEEE Eligibility Criteria For The Qualifying Examination

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2020 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

For SC/ST candidates the minimum score required is 50%.

Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North-Eastern states should also have secured 50% and above in all the subjects mentioned.

The dates of declaration of results, counselling and class commencement are yet to be announced by the institute. For all the details of VITEEE eligibility criteria and VITEEE exam eligibility, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Vellore Institute of Technology. All the details about VITEEE eligibility criteria can also be found in the link provided above.