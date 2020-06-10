'Parle-G Is An Emotion' Say Netizens As The Biscuit Brand Registers Record-high Sales

Parle-G has been a household name in India since 1938 and evidently been the go-to brand of biscuit for generations. Now, Parle-G has achieved a unique feat with record sales during the lockdown. Though Parle Products, creators of Parle-G biscuits, have reportedly refused to reveal the specific sales statistics, it has confirmed that during March, April and May the company has experienced the highest sales in eight decades.

As per reports, Parle Products have grown their overall market share by 5% and almost 80-90% of the sales growth comes for Parle-G biscuits. Mayank Shah, the category head at Parle Products has described this event as 'unprecedented', as quoted by a news portal.

As the news of Parle-G biscuits doing their best business during the COVID-19 lockdown in India became public, netizens were quick to turn to social media and share a plethora of memes on the biscuit brand. The popularity of the biscuit brand was seen in abundance on social media as the #ParleG made it into the trending list of Twitter. Check it out below:

Parle-G memes go viral on social media

Mayank Shah, the category head at Parle Products recently spoke to a news portal where he discussed possible reasons for Parle-G to register record-breaking sales. Shah believes that Parle-G became the comfort food for many people and for several others, it was the only food they had on them. The Parle executive described the biscuits as 'the common man's biscuit' and people who cannot afford to buy bread, often buy Parle-G as it is available at a cheaper price.

He also revealed that various NGOs bought large quantities of Parle-G to distribute among people. Whereas, several state governments also requisitioned the biscuits from the company and asking them to stock portions. Shah believes that they were lucky to restart Parle-G production from March 25 onwards.

As per reports, Parle currently has 130 factories around India and 120 out of those factories are continuously at work. Whereas, Parle-G falls under the below â‚¹100 Per Kg affordable/value category which reportedly holds one-third of the total industry revenues and amounts for over 50% of the volume sold entirely.

