Barbie Launches A New Doll Collection On The Occasion Of Dia De Muertos

Barbie recently announced a new doll collection that the company will launch near the occasion of Día de Muertos. The dolls seem to be inspired by the popularised versions of the festival, like Coco or The Book of life. Read ahead to know more about the Barbie Dia De Muertos doll collection and how fans have responded to the news.

Day of the Dead Barbie 2020

Barbie recently tweeted about Dia De Muertos dolls on Twitter. The tweet featured new Barbie dolls that were dressed in traditional Mexican clothes and had their face painted. The company's tweet read - 'Barbie celebrates the time-honoured tradition of #DiaDeMuertos with a new collectable doll honouring the symbols and rituals of the holiday.'. Take a look:

Another tweet mentioned how the new Barbie dolls would look. The tweet read - 'From the delicate lace embroidered dress to the captivating Calavera face paint, the #Barbie Día de Muertos doll pays tribute to the customs of families around the world.' (sic). Take a look:

Día de Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a popular festival in Mexico and Latin America that celebrates the dead. Latin American families usually gather around and pray for the deceased members of their family. The day is worldwide celebrated in Latin American culture as they believe it helps the dead in their spiritual journey. In Mexican culture, death is considered to be a part of life and is thus celebrated.

The festival is also popularised in the Disney movie 'Coco'. The film was very successful and loved by its audiences. Have a look:

Fan reaction on Barbie Day of the Dead Doll

Many fans rejoiced on hearing the news. Many fans mentioned that the Barbies looked beautiful and that they couldn't wait for them to launch. Take a look at the fan reaction to the news:

Barbie also mentioned the news related to the new collection on Instagram. The company added 3 pictures of the model doll as well. Take a look at the post:

The caption for the post read - 'Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of #DiaDeMuertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and rituals of the holiday.From the delicate lace embroidered dress, to the captivating calavera face paint, the #Barbie Día de Muertos doll pays tribute to the customs of families around the world.'(sic). Many fans have also showcased their love on this post. The doll is worth $75 at Barbie stores.

Promo Pic Credit: Barbie's Instagram

