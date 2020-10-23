Akash Ambani Birthday: Mumbai Dream11 IPL Team Co-owner's Super Car Collection

Wishes have poured in from all around the world for Akash Ambani on the occasion of his 29th birthday on Friday. The 29-year-old shares his birthday with his twin sister, Isha Ambani Piramal. Akash Ambani currently serves as the Director and Head of Strategy at Reliance Jio. He is also and a member of the Executive Committee at the company.

He and his sister were supposedly at the forefront of securing Facebook's ₹43,500 crore investment in Jio. Akash has also been an integral part of the product development at Jio.

Also Read | Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack; Undergoes Angioplasty At Fortis Delhi

Ambani family luxury car collection

As the heirs to India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his $88.7 billion fortune, the Ambani kids live life king size. While the family has usually restrained themselves from public displays of extravagance, the twins' weddings last year were certainly not quiet family affairs. With private performances by the like of John Legend and Beyonce, the weddings were an indication of the Ambani lifestyle. Another outlandish feature of Isha Ambani's wedding was the convoy of vintage cars that ferried guests to the Ambanis' $2.2 billion home, Antilla.

Like all the super-rich people of the world, the Ambanis are collectors of luxury cars. According to reports, the first six floors of their home is used as a parking space for their estimated 168 cars. Some of these cars include a Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Range Rover Vogue, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé, Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, W221 Mercedes Benz S-Class, BMW 5-Series, BMW i8, BMW 760 Li and a W222 Mercedes Benz S-Class. Last year, an Aston Martin Rapide, owned by Reliance Ports was involved in a serious accident in Mumbai.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Looks Ecstatic While Taking Part In Durga Puja Festivities; See Pictures

Akash Ambani cars

Of these cars, Akash Ambani has been seen driving around in the most exclusive and expensive of the lot - the Bentley Bentayga. This luxury car comes in at ₹3.85 crore and is India’s most expensive SUV. Ambani owns the car in a special 'British racing green' colour. Another celebrity owner of this car is rapper Cardi B.

The Bentley can do 0 – 100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. Apart from the Bentayga, Akash Ambani has also been seen in the Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth around ₹3.69 crores. Many of the Ambanis' cars come with hi-tech security features like bulletproof windows/bodies and tyres that can function even after being shot at.

Also Read | Chennai vs Mumbai Live Updates: Mumbai Look To Overcome Reverse Fixture Loss Against Chennai

How much is Akash Ambani worth?

According to StarSunFolded, Akash Ambani's net worth is $40.1 billion. He is married to Shloka Mehta, who is the heiress of the Rosy Blue Diamonds company. He is also a co-owner of the Mumbai IPL team.

Disclaimer: The above Akash Ambani net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Chris Morris Says Wickets Will Assist Spinners As Tournament Progresses

Image Credits: AP

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.