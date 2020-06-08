Paulo Coelho Makes Indian Book Store An Instant Hit Before Its Launch; Read More

Book stores have become rare as people are moving towards online buying and reading on gadgets. Libraries and bookstores are treasures to be conserved. Similarly, a soon-to-be-inaugurated book store in Aluva, Kochi, has become the talked of the hour after author Paulo Coelho posted a photo of the shop on his Instagram page. Take a look at the post here to know why the store has gone viral.

Read Also | 'Friendship' Motion Poster: Harbhajan Singh Sets High Expectations With The First Look

Book store in Aluva, Kochi goes viral after Paulo Coelho shares pics

Paulo Coelho took to his Instagram on June 6, 2020, and shared a picture of an upcoming book store. In the post, we can see the picture of the book store that is named Once Upon a Time. The book store's unique design is what made it so viral. Paulo Coelho captioned the picture writing, "Bookshop in Kerala".

In the picture, a four-story building can be seen. the building is designed in such a way that the top of the building looks like four books stacked together. The four books painted on the building are Paulo Coelho's bestseller The Alchemist, Moby Dick by Herman Melville, Aadujeevitham by Benyamin and Harry Potter by J K Rowling. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Paulo Coelho Leaves Sanjay Mishra Emotional With 'Kamyaab' Review, Celebrities Feel Proud

It was reported that this book store is a 3400 sq ft building. It was also reported that the show has broken conventions not just in for its external appearance but also in its interior designing. It was reported that all the 4 floors have been coloured in different colours and the books have been arranged in a contemporary style.

The reports further stated that the store has designed a steel staircase where a lot of books can be stored. The book store also features lights that are designed to look like a book. Apart from this, it was added that the store will be selling Malayalam, English, and Hindi books at the store. It was also added that the notebooks of 'Once Upon a Time' brand will also be sold at the store.

Read Also | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Author Paulo Coelho Pays Tribute; Says 'A Star Joins Other Stars'

Reportedly, the store is owned by an Aji Kumar and his wife V M Manju. It was reported that Aji Kumar is a native of Choondi in Ernakulam and was an assistant engineer with the electricity board. His wife V M Manju was a software engineer at the TCS and both of them got together and started this ₹2 crores project. It was reported that they quit their jobs 13 years ago and started a tuition centre named Adiniru Academy in Aluva where they used to teach students who failed to clear the BTech exams. It was also reported that their interesting in reading is what made them start this store.

Read Also | Paulo Coelho Writes 2 Illustrated Tales For Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.