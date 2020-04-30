Irrfan Khan's Demise: Author Paulo Coelho Pays Tribute; Says 'A Star Joins Other Stars'

The death of actor Irrfan Khan has shocked the entire entertainment industry. Irrfan Khan was one of the legendary actors of Bollywood. The actor broke many stereotypes and kept moving forward to not just make his name in Bollywood but also across the globe. Recently, the renowned author and novelist Paulo Coelho took to his social media handle and paid a tribute to the late actor.

READ | 'An Irreparable Loss For Indian Cinema': Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise

Interestingly, Paulo Coelho shared a portrait picture of the Piku actor on April 30, 2020. In the caption, he wrote, 'star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan'. The further words of his caption were taken from the Hindu mythological book, Bhagvat Gita. The verses penned in the caption is about life and death. The caption read, - “Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.” ― Bhagavad Gita'.

READ | Indian Cinema's Light In The West: Irrfan Khan's Journey To Hollywood Will Inspire You

See the post below:

A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan



“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

― Bhagavad Gita pic.twitter.com/WKaOlgf4bi — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 30, 2020

READ | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Other Stars Heartbroken By News

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan succumbed to a colon infection after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. He had been fighting with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Death: Radhika Apte, Boman Irani And Pankaj Tripathi Pay Tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.