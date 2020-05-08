Paulo Coelho Leaves Sanjay Mishra Emotional With 'Kamyaab' Review, Celebrities Feel Proud

Films on the silver screen will have to wait for their release amid the lockdown for COVID-19, and that has led to viewers taking to content online in a big way. Be it shows like Money Heist and Tiger King or the movie Extraction gaining huge traction on Netflix, netizens have been enjoying streaming mediums during the ‘stay at home’ phase. Another film on Netflix that is catching the attention of well-known personalities has been Kaamyaab.

The latest to rave about the Sanjay Mishra starrer was Paulo Coelho. The internationally acclaimed author wrote that he was ‘moved to tears’ with the lead actor’s performance in the movie. The Alchemist author congratulated the All the Best star for his ‘great performance.’

Here’s the tweet

@imsanjaimishra congratulations for your great performance in #Kaamyaab . I was moved to tears — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 6, 2020

Sanjay Mishra was left emotional with the praise and shared that if his father was alive, he would have been extremely happy. Nevertheless, he shared the news with his mother, the cast and crew including writer-director Hardik Mehta and they were all glad.

If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho 🙏🌸 🇮🇳🇧🇷 take care of ur health , Stay safe https://t.co/rrtkbBpkuu — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) May 6, 2020

Paulo Coelho’s praise for Kaamyaab even left celebrities like Aahana Kumra and Kavita Kaushik overwhelmed. While the former expressed appreciation with a ‘wow’, the latter called it as a 'proud moment’ and ‘awesome.’

Wow.... This is ❣️❣️ — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) May 6, 2020

What a proud moment .. ❤ @imsanjaimishra 's performance makes @paulocoelho emotional! How awesome is this 😍😍 wow! https://t.co/OHerQnrfeW — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) May 7, 2020

Kaamyaab traces the journey of Sanjay Mishra’s journey as a character actor towards his landmark film after deciding to hang his boots. The film, that had premiered to acclaim at various international film festivals, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, among others.

