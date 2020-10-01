Peanuts' 70-year Celebration Video Goes Viral; Twitter Remembers Charles Schulz's Work

The famous comic strip Peanuts turns 70 this month and fans seem to be quite elated about the event. The official Twitter handle of Peanuts posted a fun animation video to celebrate the milestone and internet users couldn’t help but go ‘aww’. The video is being vividly shared on various social media platforms as it brings out a happy and nostalgic vibe. A few people also revisited the most iconic comic stipes that are remembered even today.
The Twitter handle of Charles M Schulz’s comic Peanuts recently posted a fun video to celebrate their 70-year anniversary. The animated video starts with the delightful pair of Charlie and Snoopy as they hold hands and look up in happiness with sweet smiles across their faces. They seem to be hopping around in excitement as the short animation shows them bouncing up and down. The team has also created a special logo with Snoopy, while they announce that the characters are now 70 years old. The caption for the post speaks about how the comic characters have been spreading love and happiness for 70 years now.
70 years of happiness#Peanuts70 #Snoopy70 pic.twitter.com/00xRwCF0E4— PEANUTS (@Snoopy) September 30, 2020
In the comments section of the post, a number of people are remembering the beloved characters and their unique styles. They have been speaking about Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Lucy, amongst others. Most of the internet users are seen showing off their Peanuts merchandise as they have been excited about the occasion. A few of the fans have also spoken highly of the comic series and the effect it has had on the children over the years. Have a look at a bunch of reactions on Twitter here.
September 30, 2020
Happy Anniversary of Happiness 😊❤️🎉😍. pic.twitter.com/jGaVIa0nPt— Andrea Königsmann 🇪🇺 (@MsAndrea7215) September 30, 2020
【10月3日（土）10:00よりワークショップ11月開催分の募集を開始します。】— SNOOPY MUSEUM TOKYO (@snoopy_m_tokyo) September 30, 2020
詳しい開催日程などはHPよりご確認ください。https://t.co/mUOckxbh7l
10月開催分も各回30分前までお申し込み受付中です。
※先着順のため予定枚数に達し次第受付終了いたします。 pic.twitter.com/NqNM3yBfra
It's #5Day! Character 555 95472, or “5” for short, debuted 57 years ago on 9/30/1963. 📬 Fun fact: 95472, the family's "last name" and ZIP code, is the real ZIP code for Sebastopol, CA, where Schulz was living at the time the character was introduced. pic.twitter.com/BGy85y8RQP— Charles M. Schulz Museum (@SchulzMuseum) September 30, 2020
I love you this much! #snoopy #snoopyfacts #peanuts #woodstock pic.twitter.com/iJJDEojvth— Snoopy Facts (@snoopyfacts) September 30, 2020
70 years of happiness#Peanuts70 #Snoopy70 pic.twitter.com/eCBy08XPKM— Charlie Brown (@Peanuts_4Fans) October 1, 2020
Read What Did Charles Schulz Originally Want To Name Snoopy? A Brief History Of Peanuts' Mascot
Also read Argentina Mourns Death Of Iconic Cartoonist Quino
Charles M Schulz created the comic strip Peanuts seventy years back and it made its debut in close to seven newspapers in different parts of the world. Even after the death of Charles M Schulz in February 2000, various newspapers decided to have re-runs of his light-hearted comic. This comic strip was later developed into a series which worked exceptionally well amongst the audiences. The first feature film related to the comic was released on December 4, 1969, and was called A Boy Named Charlie Brown. In the year 2015, the concept was also created into a 3D animation film which received tremendous responses from fans as well as critics.
Read Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Teaches How To Make Kung Pao Chicken With A Desi Hack; Watch
Also read Ecuadorian Communities Affected By Oil Spill
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.