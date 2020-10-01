Peanuts' 70-year Celebration Video Goes Viral; Twitter Remembers Charles Schulz's Work

The famous comic strip Peanuts turns 70 this month and fans seem to be quite elated about the event. The official Twitter handle of Peanuts posted a fun animation video to celebrate the milestone and internet users couldn’t help but go ‘aww’. The video is being vividly shared on various social media platforms as it brings out a happy and nostalgic vibe. A few people also revisited the most iconic comic stipes that are remembered even today.

Peanuts turns 70

The Twitter handle of Charles M Schulz’s comic Peanuts recently posted a fun video to celebrate their 70-year anniversary. The animated video starts with the delightful pair of Charlie and Snoopy as they hold hands and look up in happiness with sweet smiles across their faces. They seem to be hopping around in excitement as the short animation shows them bouncing up and down. The team has also created a special logo with Snoopy, while they announce that the characters are now 70 years old. The caption for the post speaks about how the comic characters have been spreading love and happiness for 70 years now.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people are remembering the beloved characters and their unique styles. They have been speaking about Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Lucy, amongst others. Most of the internet users are seen showing off their Peanuts merchandise as they have been excited about the occasion. A few of the fans have also spoken highly of the comic series and the effect it has had on the children over the years. Have a look at a bunch of reactions on Twitter here.

Happy Anniversary of Happiness 😊❤️🎉😍. pic.twitter.com/jGaVIa0nPt — Andrea Königsmann 🇪🇺 (@MsAndrea7215) September 30, 2020

It's #5Day! Character 555 95472, or “5” for short, debuted 57 years ago on 9/30/1963. 📬 Fun fact: 95472, the family's "last name" and ZIP code, is the real ZIP code for Sebastopol, CA, where Schulz was living at the time the character was introduced. ⁠ pic.twitter.com/BGy85y8RQP — Charles M. Schulz Museum (@SchulzMuseum) September 30, 2020

Charles M Schulz created the comic strip Peanuts seventy years back and it made its debut in close to seven newspapers in different parts of the world. Even after the death of Charles M Schulz in February 2000, various newspapers decided to have re-runs of his light-hearted comic. This comic strip was later developed into a series which worked exceptionally well amongst the audiences. The first feature film related to the comic was released on December 4, 1969, and was called A Boy Named Charlie Brown. In the year 2015, the concept was also created into a 3D animation film which received tremendous responses from fans as well as critics.

