What Did Charles Schulz Originally Want To Name Snoopy? A Brief History Of Peanuts' Mascot

Even to this day, Peanuts is one of the most beloved American comic strips, and reruns of the comics are printed in papers every single day. The strip was created by artist and cartoonist Charles M. Schulz and the original run lasted from October 2, 1950, to February 13, 2000. Considered to be one of the most influential comics of all time, Peanuts featured short stories of an insecure boy named Charlie Brown.

The comic also had a large supporting cast, including Charlie's adorable dog Snoopy. Several aspects of the Peanuts comics had to be changed over the course of its publication. In fact, the dog Snoopy actually had a completely different name when Charles Schulz envisioned the character. Here is the history behind Snoopy's original name.

What did Charles Schultz originally name Snoopy the dog from Peanuts?

According to History.com, Charles Schultz actually wanted to name the cartoon dog Sniffy. Sniffy was based on a black-and-white dog that Charles Schultz had when he was a teenager. His real dog's name was actually Spike. However, Charles Schultz decided to change Sniffy's name after he saw a magazine strip that featured another dog with the same name.

Charles Schultz then decided to name the dog Snoopy. The artist decided upon this name after he recalled his mother who wanted to name their second family dog 'Snoopy'. Thanks to these events, Charles finally settled on the name Snoopy and introduced the beloved cartoon pup in Peanuts' October 4, 1950, comic strip. Snoopy is now considered to be the mascot of the Peanuts franchise.

Snoopy's original name was not the only thing that was changed during the early days of Peanuts. Even the title of the comic strip itself had to be changed due to copyright concerns. According to History.com, the strip was actually named Li’l Folks when Charles Schultz first sold the comic to United Feature Syndicate.

However, the title was then changed to Peanuts to avoid any copyright lawsuits. But Charles Schultz was never a fan of the name Peanuts. He actually wanted to rename the comic to Good Old Charlie Brown.

