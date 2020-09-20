Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Teaches How To Make Kung Pao Chicken With A Desi Hack; Watch

On Wednesday, September 16, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared her secret recipe of making a classic Chinese dish with an Indian makeover. The chef prepared the famous Kung Pao Chicken in her kitchen but with a little desi twist in it. Instead of adding chicken, the desi hack included her adding baby potatoes in the dish that belongs to the ‘Sichuan province of China’. This delicious sweet, sour, salty and spicy recipe is the best suited for one’s ‘vegetarian needs’. Check out the recipe here:

Kung Pao Potatoes Recipe, courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients:

10 baby potatoes

1 tbsp sesame oil

12-15 cashew nuts

¼ cup peanuts

Ingredients for corn slurry:

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp dark soya sauce

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp chilli paste

¼ cup of water

1 tsp cornflour

Ingredients for Kung Pao Potatoes:

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp garlic

% dry whole red chillies

Capsicum

Onions

Preparation:

Step 1: Chop all the baby potatoes into two halves and allow them to deep fry in medium hot oil until they become golden.

Step 2: Take a pan and add 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Avoid heating the pan and the oil too much and add cashew nuts. Once the cashew nuts are lightly coloured remove them and keep it aside.

Step 3: In the next step, add ¼ cup peanuts in the pan and roast them.

Preparation for Corn Slurry:

Step 1: In a medium-sized bowl, add 1 tablespoon vinegar and dark soya sauce.

Step 2: In the next step add 1 teaspoon sugar, half teaspoon pepper powder and chilli paste.

Step 3: Add quarter cup water and one teaspoon cornflour, mix all the ingredients together and your corn slurry is ready to be added in the delicious Kung Pao Potatoes.

How to make Kung Pao Potatoes?

Step 1: Heat the pan well, before adding oil.

Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon sesame oil.

Step 3: When the oil is heated, add one teaspoon ginger and garlic in it.

Step 4: After ginger and garlic become fragrant, immerse 5 dry red chillies in the pan. Now, stir all the ingredients well.

Step 5: In the next step, add vegetables like capsicum and onions, toss it well so that the flavour of the spices mixes with the veggies.

Step 6: After veggies, add the fried baby potatoes in the mixture toss it well.

Step 7: In the last step, immerse the prepared corn slurry in the pan, add the roasted peanuts and cashew nuts. Allow the corn slurry to coat every ingredient in the pan, add salt and your hot Kung Pao Potatoes are ready to serve.

