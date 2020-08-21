Video: Penguin Chicks Go For Their First Swim, Netizens In Awe Of 'adorable Moment'

A video of four penguin chicks taking their first ever swim has mesmerized the netizens. Uploaded by Shedd Aquarium the video beautifully captures a major milestone that the little penguins have achieved. According to the caption of the video, the little penguins will soon join the penguin colony, once they are fully ready.

Baby penguins' first attempt at swimming

The 59 seconds video begins with the penguins hesitantly splashing into the pool. One baby penguin seemed to be imabalnced as he plunged his way into water. The penguins are seen spreading their flippers in water as they make their first attempt at swimming. During the end of the video, the penguins are seen successfully diving in and out of the pool, swimming through it.

The penguin chicks have started swimming! 🐧 The four young penguins were recently introduced to water and are ready to make a splash—a major milestone! Once they are fully comfortable swimming, they'll join the rest of the penguin colony. pic.twitter.com/XjHj1DgFf0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 19, 2020

Uploaded on August 20, the video has invited over 32K views. It has garnered 3K likes and 718 Retweets and comments. Mesmerized by the video, one user wrote, "Absolutely adorable! Thank-you for the silly, stupid smile on my face!". Another curious user raised a question saying, "Wouldn’t the mother be the one to teach them how to jump in and swim? Why are humans doing this".

Ahhh...my boy will be moving to Chicago next week and I'm super jealous. These little babies are adorable. — sharclark36 (@sharclark36) August 19, 2020

The little one is like "crap!!! What are you doing? Danger, danger !!! Ooops, Look at meee I am so cool I totally meant to do that"



Mind meld with a pengwink — Barb Cardell (@BarbCardell) August 20, 2020

I particularly liked the sideways launch...xx — Susan Lansdell (@LansdellMum) August 19, 2020

They’ll have to learn quick. That colony swims fast. — Notorious JTB (@NotoriousJTB) August 19, 2020

oh, my heart 🥰 🐧

This is such a great video.



Thank you for sharing these amazing videos with those of us not living in/near Chicago. I am a big fan

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏



I can’t wait to show this to my 3yr old grand daughter. — nonniehugs (@nonniehugs) August 19, 2020

Things that we all need... to comfort us in a global pandemic... some swimming penguins....



Believe, everyone, believe... listen to the guidance, and keep swimming when you can! https://t.co/tT7gU7G79O — Trisha Elliott (@Trisha_the_doc) August 20, 2020

Best thing you’ll see all week. https://t.co/GqfSmT25vf — Gretchen Bulthuis (@_gb_) August 20, 2020

Such an adorable moment 😍 https://t.co/JIDN6ZHuwm — Matthew (@MatthewBFierce) August 20, 2020

This is not the first time that penguins have left the netizens in awe. Few days back, a video of penguins on a field trip to a gift shop has gone viral on the internet. The viral video featured the duo visiting the gift shop garnered immense love from the netizens. In the video, the two penguins can be seen roaming in the store together but what caught their attention will definitely make you smile. The duo found their favourite toy and it’s their own kind that grabbed their attention.

(Image Credits: Twitter/shedd_aquarium)

