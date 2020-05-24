Penguins Take An 'unexpected Trip' To Museum In US Amid Lockdown; Watch

While the museums remain closed for humans amid coronavirus lockdown, the Penguins of Kansas City Zoo, Missouri, took an unexpected trip to Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The penguin-trio piqued people’s attention, not only because the birds visited a museum but also they were seen wandering and admiring the artwork. A video shared by the Kansas City Zoo on YouTube showed the birds roaming around freely and ‘appreciating’ fine art and culture.

The caption of the video read, “While we've been closed, we've still been actively caring for our animals, including adding enrichment experiences to stimulate their minds. Our friends at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art invited our Humboldt penguins for a morning of fine art and culture”.

Penguins wander freely amid lockdown

While the video definitely may have left internet users surprised, this is, however, not the first time penguins were seen exploring places outside their shelter homes. Recently, the zookeepers in Singapore let the birds on loose within empty premises. Wildlife Reserve Singapore (WRS), which owns Singapore Zoo reportedly said that its African penguins have been taken on regular walks and allowed to “explore new areas” of the zoo. It added that their keepers had also turned their residing area into an obstacle course to help them build leg strength.

In another incident, a zoo in San Diego, California, took the initiative to introduce the penguins with the primates. The endangered penguin Dot was seen exploring the zoo and interacting with primate Ellie to keep itself and the animals engaged in times of isolation. Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the world is confined at homes, however, penguins around the world were seen wandering freely meeting with the new friends in excitement.

