Penguins Roam Freely In South Africa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

As the threat of coronavirus continues to rise, governments across the world have taken draconian measures to curb its spread. The strict lockdown and quarantine measures have forced people to remain at home. However, the empty and deserted streets are now being frequently visited by a multitude of animal species including elephants to horses to penguins.

Recently, IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a video of three penguins who took to the streets in Cape Town, South Africa. The video shows a penguin vigilantly strolling on the streets while two others follow him. It further shows the leading penguin making a halt to look left and right as if searching for something. Nanda, in the caption of the video, speculated that they might be on the street searching for humans. He also mistakenly mentioned the location of the event as Auckland which he later corrected.

'Checking the streets'

The 26-second clip has taken the internet by storm garnering 3.6 since posted on April 19. It has also racked up 615 likes and a bandwagon of comments from curious netizens. While many opined that lockdown has resulted in a different kind of zoo with humans inside 'cages' others have called it a beautiful scene.

Penguins check the streets of Auckland, searching for the humans💕 pic.twitter.com/lEsiGSPes3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 19, 2020

New Order.... Humans in Homely Cages,

Animals Come to See. https://t.co/JWNEOmILR5 — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 19, 2020

They have come to zoo for the humans 😍😍😍 — 𝓈𝓊𝒹𝒾𝓅 🇮🇳 (@iam_Sudip) April 19, 2020

Maybe these are Skipper, Rico and Kowalski in search of agent Private 😅😅 #Penguinsofmadagascar🐧 — Abaayam⚠️ (@MeenakshiSeeni) April 19, 2020

This is so beautiful...keep sharing such wonderful videos sir.. — Mangesh (@iammangs) April 19, 2020

This is Cape Town 🇿🇦 @SANCCOB !!! — Vaneshree Naidoo (@Vaneshree02) April 19, 2020

