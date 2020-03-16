The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Penguins Roam Around Freely In Chicago Aquarium After It Was Shut Down For Visitors

Rest of the World News

Shared by the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, the video shows penguins hopping in the premises greeting other animals after the building was closed to the visitors.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Penguins

A video of a group of rockhopper penguins that were allowed to leave their habitat and explore the rest of the aquarium has gone viral on the internet. Shared by the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, the video shows penguins hopping in the premises greeting other animals after the building was closed to the visitors due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

An aquarium keeper told the international media reporters that without the guests in the building, caretakers were getting creative in how they could provide enrichment to animals. So, they released the penguins for the field trip, he said. He further added saying that the aquarium was trying to introduce new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep the animals active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve with each other and express natural behaviours.

Read: Video Of Ref In North Carolina Trends Online After He A Flips

Read: Video Of Sea Turtles Laying Eggs At Odisha's Beach Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

'Penguins in the Amazon?'

The video posted on Twitter featured the penguin named Wellington who was sent to meet some fish in the Amazon exhibition, the aquarium mentioned in the caption. Twitter users adored the heartwarming video that they said, cheered them up amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis around worldwide.

“Thank-you Shedd Aquarium for continuing to post, we need our smiles wherever we can get them, please give Wellington some extra fish for bringing happiness to many people, good job, Wellington”, wrote a user. "Just smile and wave boys", wrote another. “It's the sea snakes' turn”, joked a user in the comments sections. The video has been viewed over 153.1k times and has been liked 9.6k times by the users online.

Read: Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video With His Pets, Urges Fans To Stay At Home

Read: Antarctic Chinstrap Penguins Colonies Decline By More Than 75 Percent Over 50 Years

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
RBI
RBI ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO COUNTER
Anil Ambani
ANIL AMBANI TRIES TO AVOID ED
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES