Penguins Roam Around Freely In Chicago Aquarium After It Was Shut Down For Visitors

A video of a group of rockhopper penguins that were allowed to leave their habitat and explore the rest of the aquarium has gone viral on the internet. Shared by the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, the video shows penguins hopping in the premises greeting other animals after the building was closed to the visitors due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

An aquarium keeper told the international media reporters that without the guests in the building, caretakers were getting creative in how they could provide enrichment to animals. So, they released the penguins for the field trip, he said. He further added saying that the aquarium was trying to introduce new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep the animals active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve with each other and express natural behaviours.

'Penguins in the Amazon?'

The video posted on Twitter featured the penguin named Wellington who was sent to meet some fish in the Amazon exhibition, the aquarium mentioned in the caption. Twitter users adored the heartwarming video that they said, cheered them up amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis around worldwide.

“Thank-you Shedd Aquarium for continuing to post, we need our smiles wherever we can get them, please give Wellington some extra fish for bringing happiness to many people, good job, Wellington”, wrote a user. "Just smile and wave boys", wrote another. “It's the sea snakes' turn”, joked a user in the comments sections. The video has been viewed over 153.1k times and has been liked 9.6k times by the users online.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

What a great idea to let the natives visit one another! Kudos to the staff. Thanks for making my day! 😁 — Nan the Ram (@NandraR) March 16, 2020

Please let the octopuses go on an adventure next! — zac (at least i think) (@pr0zac) March 15, 2020

Awwww. 💕💕💕 — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) March 15, 2020

Oregon Zoo took the baby elephant around the zoo to visit the other animals. pic.twitter.com/c0zEMD6nyG — Chris Hawks (@CHawksRun) March 16, 2020

The content we need 😍🐧 Thank you! — Rebecca Starkey (@UChiLibrarian) March 15, 2020

Maybe the most enjoyable tweet I’ve ever seen. Thank you! — Rom Teimer (@jonasquad) March 16, 2020

Please keep doing this. This is the content we need right now. — Mike Fisher (@FisherM24) March 15, 2020

Please I need a longer version — clout demon (@JULiAB00LiA) March 15, 2020

More of this please!!!! This is the content we need to be watching :) — Kim Waldauer (@HabitFitnessLA) March 16, 2020

He needs his hair combed lol :D — Tanya Maria (@NaturalBeauTTy_) March 16, 2020

Thank you for making me smile, — Joel G (@1Ilbcnu) March 15, 2020

