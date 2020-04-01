Club Penguin Makes Comeback With 6 Million Registered Users, Netizens Feel Nostalgic

After being terminated in March 2017, the popular multiplayer online game Club Penguin has been relaunched and resumed for people. In February, the creators of the game had announced that the game would return refurbished version. In a recent tweet by the official site of the game, Club Penguin shared that 6 million users had already registered for the game, confirming that the game has been launched again.

Club Penguin revamped

The game was originally launched in the year 2005 and was later discontinued because of the lack of popularity. However, during these bleak times, when people are isolated indoors, the game has come back, fresh and revamped. The game wherein people play as penguins, has an absolutely free membership, making it even more desirable.

Thank you all for helping us achieve this. 6 million penguins! 🐧❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SehPkujYN — Club Penguin Online (@_CPOnline) March 27, 2020

Moment of nostalgia

Since posted, the tweet has garnered over 800 likes and has a load of comments, besides over 100 retweets. Excited netizens got nostalgic with the return of Club Penguin and took to Twitter to share the wonderful news. People are not only happy about the zero membership cost but also because of the comeback of the game amid COVID-19 outbreak.

thank you for making this game for us to unite as penguins — Pʀɪɴᴄᴇss Jᴀɴ (@JaniceSLau) March 27, 2020

Congratulations ¡Happy 6 million penguins! 🥳😍🎉 — Carlitos (@CarlitosCPO) March 27, 2020

Huge congrats to CPO for reaching 6 million penguins. I love this community to bits. 💜🖤 — Aotearoa32(Jacob) #TeamTrees (@aotearoa32) March 28, 2020

Yayyyy congratiations!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 is my fav game in the life!!’ 😍😍😍❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳 — naye esperanza (@nayeliesperanz8) March 27, 2020

Happy 6 Million Penguins and many moree! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/v5ADkm2qbF — nofabric🌸☃️ (@Nofabric_CPO) March 27, 2020

Thank you for giving us an awesome platform to play on and a great community to play with! ❤️ — Polyhymnia (@PolyhymniaCPO) March 27, 2020

Animal crossing is cool but more importantly club penguin is back and everyone gets a free membership — kait brown ❊ (@kaitbrown__) March 30, 2020

I am the worlds first club penguin billionaire, non of you are on my level. — joshy (@joshe) March 27, 2020

Guys Club Penguin is back and it is full of adults this is so funny but terrifying hahahaha pic.twitter.com/LcDN86aa8L — ainekinsella (@ainekinsella2) March 30, 2020

