Club Penguin Makes Comeback With 6 Million Registered Users, Netizens Feel Nostalgic

Gaming

Club Penguin online game has been re-launched for people all around the world and has garnered 6 million registered users already, leaving netizens nostalgic.

Club Penguin makes a comeback, boasts 6 million registered users

After being terminated in March 2017, the popular multiplayer online game Club Penguin has been relaunched and resumed for people. In February, the creators of the game had announced that the game would return refurbished version. In a recent tweet by the official site of the game, Club Penguin shared that 6 million users had already registered for the game, confirming that the game has been launched again. 

Club Penguin revamped

The game was originally launched in the year 2005 and was later discontinued because of the lack of popularity. However, during these bleak times, when people are isolated indoors, the game has come back, fresh and revamped. The game wherein people play as penguins, has an absolutely free membership, making it even more desirable. 

Moment of nostalgia

Since posted, the tweet has garnered over 800 likes and has a load of comments, besides over 100 retweets. Excited netizens got nostalgic with the return of Club Penguin and took to Twitter to share the wonderful news. People are not only happy about the zero membership cost but also because of the comeback of the game amid COVID-19 outbreak. 

First Published:
