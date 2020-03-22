The Debate
COVID-19: People Play Poker With Toilet Paper At London Club, Netizens Divided

What’s Viral

During the time of COVID-19 lockdown, a video of people playing poker with toilet rolls in a London club is making rounds on the Internet.

COVID-19 outbreak: People playing poker with toilet paper at London club is worth watching

Ever since the novel coronavirus outbreak has exploded globally, people have been uploading videos of how they are spending their time protecting themselves from boredom. There are some who are keeping themselves engaged in constructive work while there are others who re busy whiling away time with friends doing unique things. One such thing happened recently when a group of people gathered in a UK pub and played poker and guess what they had instead of coins? toilet rolls. Yes, this group pf people used toilet paper rolls instead of money and coins which has left the netizens divided.

Betting with toilet paper

Yes, at Eltham Terrace Club in London, customers were involved in a high stakes poker game, involving cards but instead of chips, piles of toilet paper were seen stacked up for baits. The video shared by the club on its Facebook page shows five players playing the regular game with a twist. One popular poker game page where it was shared, the admins joked, “Avoid bulk buying just to play this game.”

'Straight Flush'

With over 9 million views in one of the accounts it was shared, the video has spread across social media sites, leaving many in splits. While many tagged their family members to join in a similar game while stuck at home, not everyone was happy to see the video. Many said that the people shouldn’t be at a casino and practice social distancing seriously.

In the one minute, toilet paper can be seen piled up on the poker table instead of coins and the players in the club can be seen enjoying their time while playing the game with their unique twist to it. As soon as it was uploaded on their twitter handle, scores of people stormed the comment section with their funny takes on it.

Comparing a move of the poker with that of the toilet paper, one of the users wrote, "Straight Flush."While another user could not help but share it among friends, "We love these guys Face with tears of joy are we able to share this across our GMS social channels with credit to you? Thanks." While the other asked about how will the players be able to share money. "Bankroll."

 

 

