People Queue Up At Baba Ka Dhaba After Couple's Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral; See Photos

Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, Delhi recently became famous after the video of the 80-year-old owners went viral on social media. The video shared the ordeal of the owner couple due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after the video of the 80-year-old owner crying went viral, a new video has now surfaced which shows people queuing up at his dhaba to have food. Check out the viral Baba Ka Dhaba photos here.

The power of social media

Image Source- ANI Twitter

As seen in the photos, Baba Ka Dhaba is swamped with customers. In their previously released viral video, the couple shared their pain of getting no customers due to the pandemic. The person who posted this video asked the couple about the sufferings they had to go through due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He also mentioned that the rates of Baba Ka Dhaba are quite reasonable and yet no sale has been done so far.

After this video was shared on social media, many people came out in support of the elderly couple and gathered around their shop to help them increase the sale. Several celebrities shared this video too and asked for help and support for the owners of Baba Ka Dhaba. According to the reports by ANI, people queued outside the Bab Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar after the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media.

The owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad mentioned that there was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels that the whole of India is with them. Take a look at the glimpses of latest scenes outside the Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar. People took to their Instagram handle and thanked everyone who supported the couple.

The power of social media. This is so heartwarming. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘



ðŸ‘‰An appeal : There maybe a similar #BabaKaDhabha in your city, town or locality who may not be lucky enough to get national spotlight. Please support them in these hard times. ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/OAT5i5fTXP — Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) October 8, 2020

Also Read Anushka Shetty Opens Up About Her Viral Wedding Picture With Prabhas; Read Here

Also Read Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi ‘dives’ Into Bushes, Congress Party Claims He Was Pushed

MLA Somnath Bharti took to his Twitter handle and thanked people who visited Baba Ka Dhaba and did the needful to bring a smile on their faces. He assured that he will take care of them and will begin to take care of similarly placed people. Many of the followers of Somnath Bharti thanked him for supporting the couple. See how Somnath Bharti thanked people through his Twitter handle for helping the owner couple.

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

Also Read Texas Police Search For Man Who Threw Punch In Viral Video

Also Read Money Heist's Professor Vs 3 Idiots' Professor: Netflix Viral Video Has Netizens Laughing

Image Source- ANI Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.