People Share Hilarious Work From Home Videos On Social Media; Watch

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the world has turned upside down and people have resorted to staying isolated at home, following lockdown restrictions in many nations worldwide. While most people are having a gala time sleeping, playing games and experimenting at home, others have been subject to working from home. However, people have managed to keep their spirits high by sharing quirky ideas and videos regarding the current trending hashtag 'work from home', wherein many TikTok videos have gone viral.

TikTok live while working from home

The very popular app TikTok already enjoys a huge fan base from people all over the world, however, recently, the app has managed to grip TikTokers during the lockdown. People are using this time to put their creative and innovative skills at test and TikTok has come to their rescue. While TikTok allows users to be a creator, encouraging them to express and share their talent and passion through short videos, people have resorted to sharing their videos while 'working from home', which are rather hilarious and funny.

Read: COVID-19: Mumbai Police Distributes 1000 Meals For Homeless, Provides Relief Amid Lockdown

Read: When Deepika Padukone Shook A Leg With Tik Tok Star Nagma Mirajkar

Twitter is flooded too

Netizens did not keep their creativity limited to just TikTok but also took to Twitter to share their TikTok videos and talent with people all over the world. Out of all the quirky ways and games, these videos have managed to keep the spirits of people high in times like these. Many people have been getting their part of inspiration from these TikTok videos that, not only are a method to pass the home-quarantine test but also to imbibe a sense of laughter and hope in people.

TikTok wouldn’t let me post but working from home for dad is going good #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/HPOITUzHJ0 — ★ chloé ★ (@IVChloe) March 26, 2020

During this #WorkFromHome situation, I hope colleagues from @UniWestminster are able to have breaks from the #screen from time to time! 🙂



Having some fun with the #children & @tiktok_uk 😉#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/PaZrhyIlw8 — Rumy Begum (@begumru) March 26, 2020

one off day from work and i’m already losing my mind.. yall are tough for staying at home till now. keep it up. enjoy my useless tiktok 🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/c1IADA0qRL — Tj ✨ (@traceeyjantom) March 26, 2020

Read: Trump Moves To Unleash US Tech Giants And Universities In War Against Coronavirus

Read: 'James Bond' Cast Pays Tribute To Doctors Fighting Coronavirus With This Sweet Gesture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.