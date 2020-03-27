The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

People Share Hilarious Work From Home Videos On Social Media; Watch

What’s Viral

While people worldwide resort to 'work from home' amid coronavirus lockdown, some among them have taken to TikTok to share their experience through funny videos

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Work from home' funny videos during coronavirus lockdown, watch

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the world has turned upside down and people have resorted to staying isolated at home, following lockdown restrictions in many nations worldwide. While most people are having a gala time sleeping, playing games and experimenting at home, others have been subject to working from home. However, people have managed to keep their spirits high by sharing quirky ideas and videos regarding the current trending hashtag 'work from home', wherein many TikTok videos have gone viral.

TikTok live while working from home

The very popular app TikTok already enjoys a huge fan base from people all over the world, however, recently, the app has managed to grip TikTokers during the lockdown. People are using this time to put their creative and innovative skills at test and TikTok has come to their rescue. While TikTok allows users to be a creator, encouraging them to express and share their talent and passion through short videos, people have resorted to sharing their videos while 'working from home', which are rather hilarious and funny.

Read: COVID-19: Mumbai Police Distributes 1000 Meals For Homeless, Provides Relief Amid Lockdown

Read: When Deepika Padukone Shook A Leg With Tik Tok Star Nagma Mirajkar

Twitter is flooded too

Netizens did not keep their creativity limited to just TikTok but also took to Twitter to share their TikTok videos and talent with people all over the world. Out of all the quirky ways and games, these videos have managed to keep the spirits of people high in times like these. Many people have been getting their part of inspiration from these TikTok videos that, not only are a method to pass the home-quarantine test but also to imbibe a sense of laughter and hope in people.

Read: Trump Moves To Unleash US Tech Giants And Universities In War Against Coronavirus

Read: 'James Bond' Cast Pays Tribute To Doctors Fighting Coronavirus With This Sweet Gesture

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS