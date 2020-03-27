'James Bond' Cast Pays Tribute To Doctors Fighting Coronavirus With This Sweet Gesture

Recently in the UK, all the citizens stepped out in the evening in their balconies and doorsteps to clap for the health workers who are tirelessly working in combating the spread of coronavirus. Several people from the United Kingdom took to their social media handle to share this wonderful gesture.

In several videos, one can see people clapping, cheering, banging pans and pots. In some videos, people can also be seen waving at their neighbours who they have not seen for a couple of days due to the lockdown in the country. Several people who posted on their social media were also seen using the hashtag “#ClapforourCarers."

Among all the people, several celebrities also went on to cheer for the doctors and the people who are taking care of them. The James Bond Twitter handle also posted a video in which one can see the film’s cast who part in “Clap for the carers.” In the video, one can see Daniel Craig along with his wife, Rachel Weisz and also, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinner, and Naomie Harris. In the video, one can also see the stars cheering and clapping from their respective houses. Check out the video here.

Other celebrities who also cheered for the doctors

Apart from the James Bond cast, several other celebs including the Royal Family also showed their support during the crisis. Here are a few videos of celebrities in the United Kingdom who also went on to show their support for the “Clap for the carers.”

