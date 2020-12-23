'Perfect Way To Move Dead Body': Man Snorkeling In Laziest Way Leaves Netizens In Splits

A hilarious video of a man snorkelling at the Rottnest Island in Australia has surfaced on the internet and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Uploaded on Facebook handle ‘The Bell Tower Times’, shows the man lying on his stomach with a woman standing next to him and paddling the floating board. The video depicts the laziest way of snorkelling has been uploaded with a very apt caption that says, ‘work smarter, not harder’.

The 20 seconds very short clip shows the man on a floating board, in the middle of the sea. He can be seen laying on the board. Right next to him is a woman who is standing and constantly paddling the board so that it moves further. The man can be seen enjoying the view in the laziest way possible, with his head inside the water. In the background, the voices of people laughing constantly can be heard.

Amused by the video, netizens took over the comment section. The video has managed to gather over 25K reactions and 53K comments. "This is two people doing one person's job and they need extra infrastructure to got it done. Must work for the public service", wrote a Facebook user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "I have just found the PERFECT reason as to why I need a paddle board and snorkel kit in the canopy. This way you don't have to get your ears wet and we get to have some fun". Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Facebook/@TheBellTowerTimes)

