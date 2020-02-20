Want To Swim With The Sharks? Maldives' Maafushi Island Is Where You Need To Go

Maafushi Island is one of the several islands of Maldives. It is emerging as a tourist hotspot in recent times. Maafushi Island is one of the best and most economical places to visit in the world.

READ |Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend: Check Out The Best Places To Visit

All you need to know about the Maafushi Island

Maafushi Island has recently caught the eye of the world for various reasons. One of the most prominent ones is its blue, clean and clear waters. It also has a great cuisine to offer the world. It is a small island, and one can stay in any of the hotels of the island and still get the best view of the ocean and its blue water.

READ |Jain Vada Pav: The Best Places In Mumbai To Try This Tasty Street Food!

The best time to visit this place is in the month of February. The climate of Maldives is generally humid throughout the year. But it does not affect tourism as the beaches bring with it cool breezes from the East, along with beautiful waves.

There are various spas and resorts on the island that provide great service to visitors. To go to Maafushi island, one needs to take a boat from Male. It is highly economic for visitors that come from developing or developed countries.

READ |Sunset In Mumbai: Best Places To Witness Sunset In Maharashtra's Capital

Tourists can indulge in Eco Dives, Scuba Diving, Snorkeling, Kayaking, Jet Skiing, Kitesurfing, and others. People can also just float on the water, which is filled with sharks. Scuba Diving is one of the best things to do at Maafushi, as the waters have whale sharks and stingrays which are surprisingly harmless.

One of the best places to visit in Maafushi is its Bikini Beach, which is usually flooded by tourists from American countries. There are several guides that are eager to help and guide the tourists. It is recommended to collaborate with a Tour agency, as it will be more entertaining.

READ | Things To Do And Best Places To Visit In Gangtok In 2020 For A Perfect Weekend Getaway

