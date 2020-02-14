Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

After a week of teasing her fans with a series of #his&hers photographs, Deepika Padukone has returned to the city to celebrate Valentine's Day. However, after the sneak peek into all the fun activities that the couple did on their mini-vacation, netizens are eager to know the undisclosed secret location that the duo went to. Fans have flooded the many posts shared by Deepika with comments as they guess the location of their vacation.

Deepika Padukone has been posting a series of #his&hers pictures, where she has kept her fans posted with fun activities that she and Ranveer Singh have been doing together, without revealing their faces. Until now, we have seen a pair of passports, flipflops in the sand, 'sunshine or rain' umbrellas, cycles, snorkeling gears, and earlier on Friday, Deepika also shared a picture of two bowls containing freshly cut watermelons. With quirky captions and enticing pictures, the Piku actor kept all her fans on their toes.

Take a look:

Read | Deepika Padukone owns 'Apna Time Aayega' rap in Ranveer Singh's Instagram video; WATCH

Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh return from mysterious romantic vacay to celebrate V-Day

Netizens guess the location

The internet makes it possible! Die-hard fans of the Bollywood couple have managed to crack the code with all the pictures shared by Deepika Padukone. Some tracked down the flight code from the passport photo and claimed that they were in Colombo, Sri Lanka for their vacation, while others claim that the bicycles are trademarked ones from a resort in the Maldives. Either of them could be true but all we know for sure is that DeepVeer had been to a beachside location because of the flipflops in the sand.

Read | Ranveer Singh's quotes for wife Deepika Padukone are perfect anecdotes for all romantics!

What's next for the actors?

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his sports drama film '83 directed by Kabir Khan. Deepika Padukone will be playing a cameo in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2020. Ranveer has also recently concluded filming for Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will star in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She will also play an important role in Dharma Productions' unique love story alongside Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday. The film will be directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra.

Read | Deepika Padukone songs that are a must on your Valentine's Day playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.