Tigers Fight Over Territory In Thrilling Video, Netizens Captivated

A rip-roaring video of two tigers fighting has been doing rounds on social media, leaving netizens captivated. In a video that was shared by an Indian Forest Services officer, two tigers can be seen battling with each other for the sake of their territory. Interestingly, the video was posted on the 47th anniversary of Project Tiger, a tiger conservation programme that was launched in 1973.

Territorial Fight

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, shared the two minute and five seconds long video on his official Twitter account on 1 April. In the video, two fully grown ferocious tigers can be seen aggressively roaring at each other, while afraid tourists stood at a distance in order to witness the sight. The IFS officer revealed that the entire battle had been captured at a forest in central India. Another IFS officer, Sandeep Tripathi, recognised the tigers as MV3 and Yuvraj, hailing from Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. Powerful Roar & it's echo from Indian #forests. Via WA. Today project tiger has completed 47 years in #India. pic.twitter.com/hiLonKXrif — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 1, 2020

Fight for territory between MV3 & Yuvraj, both male tigers from Kanha Tiger Reserve.... the roaring sound is just indicative of roaring success of Project Tiger in India... — Sandeep Tripathi, IFS (@sandeepifs) April 1, 2020

Captivated by the fight

Since posted, the video has garnered over 54,300 views and more than 4,000 likes on Twitter. The thrilling fight between the tigers left netizens stunned and captivated. Many people also left a good deal of comments and questions regarding the rare sight.

Some people just get so lucky to capture such a rare sight. Amazing. — Aniket Ghosh (@AG18822014) April 1, 2020

My idea is to let's celebrate 1st. April every year as Project Tiger Day. To celebrate the success of tiger conservation and population recovery — Sumit Dookia (@sumitdookia) April 1, 2020

it's every roar make a fear in my stomach...🐅🐅🐅 — வினோத் குமார் (@vinothE13) April 1, 2020

Amazing ☺ — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) April 1, 2020

Awesome 👍 — Sameera (@Sameera82114938) April 1, 2020

A very rare capture. Thanks for posting. I follow your postings regularly and they are such a treat. — Kayezad E Adajania (@kayezad) April 1, 2020

Amazing... My son was thrilled after hearing the roar of a tiger.. — Viola (@Viola94740823) April 1, 2020

