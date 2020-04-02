The Debate
Tigers Fight Over Territory In Thrilling Video, Netizens Captivated

What’s Viral

A terrifying territorial fight between two ferocious tigers has left netizens captivated, after the viral video was uploaded on Twitter by an IFS officer.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tigers fight over territory in thrilling footage, netizens captivated

A rip-roaring video of two tigers fighting has been doing rounds on social media, leaving netizens captivated. In a video that was shared by an Indian Forest Services officer, two tigers can be seen battling with each other for the sake of their territory. Interestingly, the video was posted on the 47th anniversary of Project Tiger, a tiger conservation programme that was launched in 1973. 

Territorial Fight 

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, shared the two minute and five seconds long video on his official Twitter account on 1 April. In the video, two fully grown ferocious tigers can be seen aggressively roaring at each other, while afraid tourists stood at a distance in order to witness the sight. The IFS officer revealed that the entire battle had been captured at a forest in central India. Another IFS officer, Sandeep Tripathi, recognised the tigers as MV3 and Yuvraj, hailing from Kanha Tiger Reserve.   

Read: Tigress Gives Birth To Cub In Sariska, Netizens Welcome 'good News Amid Bleek Times'

Read: Australia: Animal Adoptions Increase Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Captivated by the fight

Since posted, the video has garnered over 54,300 views and more than 4,000 likes on Twitter. The thrilling fight between the tigers left netizens stunned and captivated. Many people also left a good deal of comments and questions regarding the rare sight.

Read: Wild Animals Venture On Streets As Most Countries Under Lockdown Due To COVID-19; Watch

Read: ‘Enjoy Animals In Home’: Netizens Praise Google’s ‘view In 3D’ Initiative

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
