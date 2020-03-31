Coronavirus: Man dresses as bush to escape lockdown, netizens in splits

While most people have been resorting to home quarantine and maintaining social distance, some others have been unable to sit at home amid the coronavirus scare. People during this time have been coming up with quirky and innovative ideas, however, another very odd, hilarious idea of going outdoors in a bizarre attire during lockdown, has been doing rounds on the internet. In a recent video that went viral on social media, a man donning an attire of a bush was seen running around in a neighbourhood, in order to escape lockdown.

Bush attire to sneak out

A young couple from Stevenage, in the UK, Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Daives captured their neighbour's attempt on sneaking out of his house amid lockdown conditions. However, the way the man chose to escape, was rather bizarre and unsettling. The man was wearing leaves, looking like a usual fresh bush in the yard. The man in the bushy attire was spotted with two legs running from the streets towards the road, hiding from time to time, defying all the rules imposed by the authorities.

Read: Tokyo Witnesses Unseasonal Snowfall Amid Cherry Blossom Season

Read: Twitter Removes Jair Bolsonaro's Posts Citing Public Health Information Violation

In the video, Madeline Mai-Davies can also be heard saying: "Reached new extremes of how to sneak out". The hilarious bush can be seen crawling, rolling on the road and tripping, in an attempt to escape and run back to his house. Towards the end of the video, the man can be seen carrying a packet, hiding and running to and fro.

Netizens amused

The hilarious escape went viral on various social media platforms, adding to the entertainment of people all around the world. Netizens were highly amused and took to social media to share the funny bush hiding and running all around the neighbourhood. While there has been a lot of scare during these dark times, videos like these raise up the spirits of people all around the world.

Man dresses as bush to sneak out during coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/CumskCkS6E — hamza (@olmaroc) March 31, 2020

Read: Donald Trump: Over 1 Million Americans Tested For Coronavirus

Read: Maniesh Paul Speaks Up Against Trolling Of Bollywood Celebs Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Diljit Dosanjh Spends Quarantine Days The 'Punjabi Way', Flaunts His Culinary Skills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.