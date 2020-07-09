Netizens Puzzled As Photographer Asks Which Zebra Is Standing In Front; Can You Answer?

A wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi recently took to Twitter to share a ‘beautiful’ picture of zebras which he clicked in Maasai Mara, Africa. As Lodhi was able to capture two zebras standing in front of each other while looking at the camera, the image turned out to be an illusion which was created because of the standing position of the animals. While sharing the image, Lodhi even asked internet users to figure out which zebra is in front.

The image is now making rounds on several social media platforms. While several netizens tried guessing the correct answer, others couldn’t stop praising the ‘amazing click’. From some people answering ‘left’ to others leaning towards ‘right’, the picture has surely left netizens scratching their heads.

READ: Instagram Reels Sparks Massive Meme Fest On Twitter, Netizens Call It ‘TikTok Lite’

Netizens puzzled

Even though Lodhi reportedly revealed that it’s the animal on the left which is in front, Twitterati came up with interesting answers and explanations. While one user said that the answer is left, he also explained, “Reason the direction of the inside part of ears of both zebras. If left zebra was looking left or straight the inside part of the ears would not be visible. So the only direction that makes this possible is if the zebra was facing the camera”. Another user joked and wrote, “This one is as tough as Melody itni chocolaty Kyun hai”.

Right one...

Beautiful 🦓🦓 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) July 7, 2020

READ: Fashion Blogger Santoshi Shetty Faces Flak Over One-on-one Therapy Sessions For ₹1500

Left is right what I feel. Otherwise right is always remain right if not left alone — Kaustav Banerjee (@KaustavBanerjee) July 7, 2020

Half left n half right, n both are facing each other, nd in d pic we see half face of left n half of right — Babli (@Babli70136403) July 8, 2020

The one in the middle, of course 😁 — Srinivas Krishnan (@SriniKay) July 7, 2020

READ: Rare Set Of Elephant Twins Spotted In Sri Lanka's Minneriya National Park?

READ: Video: Man Fights Off Deadly Snake In His Car While Driving On Highway, Escapes Unhurt





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.