Photographer Captures Rare Black Leopard For The Second Time In Tadoba National Park

Wildlife photographer, Anurag Gawande, has managed to capture a rare black leopard on film, having seized the opportunity when he found himself just 30-feet away from the animal. While taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared pictures of the black cat when it was crossing a track. Gawande revealed that he captured the “magnificent” moment when he was on a safari at Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra last month.

While speaking to Ladbible, Gawande recalled that it was surprising because he thought he will see a tiger, but he instead saw the black leopard strolling on the pathway. He said that this was also not the first time that he had encountered the rare leopard as he had spotted it a year ago. However, the photographer added that he was equally thrilled to have seen it again.

Gawande said that he felt the same thrill while watching it but this time he was aware of its moment. He said that he kept his vehicle off and kept enough distance so that it will not move from the spot. As per reports, the leopard had been hunting a deer at the national park when the 24-year-old spotted it.

The wildlife photographer said that he was tracking a tiger but on the way on Tadoba lake he heard a deer call and the next moment he saw the Black leopard crossing the pathway. He also added that the animal had tried to hunt but failed. “Then again it (leopard) came back on road and sat there for 15-20 minutes and we got some amazing shot of the majestic animal,” Gawande said. Further, he informed that the black leopard he spotted is the only one in Tadoba national park.

Netizens call it ‘killer shot’

Meanwhile, since shared, his post has received hundreds of likes and comments. While some users flooded the comment section with “magnificent” and “beautiful”, others wrote, “Nature and its charms¡Excellent!”. One user said, “Oh whooooaaaaa! That's a picture! Wow, capturing that animal fiercely, 100%”. Another added, “I am afraid by looking at this snap only, killer shot”. “What a beautiful animal, great gallery,” wrote fourth.

