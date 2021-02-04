Tanishka Sujit: Meet The 13-year-old Girl Who Solves Rubik's Cube Wearing A Blindfold

13-year-old Tanishka Sujit, who is a super talented resident of Indore, recently solved the Rubik’s cube while wearing a blindfold. In a video shared by ANI, Tanishka could be seen solving the puzzle while a black piece of cloth covered her eyes. She also revealed that her talent is not just confined to solving the Rubik’s cube, but she can also read and write wearing a blindfold.

#WATCH| 13-year-old Tanishka Sujit from Indore solves Rubik's cube wearing a blindfold.



"I can also read & write wearing a blindfold. I've made it to Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. I wrote class 10 exams at the age of 11 years & class 12 exams at age 12", she says pic.twitter.com/FFotDnfinK — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

While speaking to the media outlet, Tanishka revealed that she has also made history by passing the 12th class examination at the age of 12 and is now pursuing graduation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore at the age of 13. Tanishka had passed her 11th class examination at the age of 11 and then passed her 12 standard exams at the age of 12. As per reports, she was allowed to jump to 10th standard soon after giving her fifth-grade exams and then she was directly promoted to 12th standard because of her extra-ordinary abilities and skills.

Tanishka said, “I am 13-year-old. When I was studying in fifth class my parents used to think I have extraordinary abilities and skills to do something different. They used to give me 10th class equations to solve and I passed that test. That’s how I passed my 10th standard examination at the age of 11 and passed 12th class at the age of 12”.

She added, “Currently, I am studying in college. My mother used to go to Bhopal and requested the education department authorities to promote me directly to class 10th from class 5th. This took around one year and during that period I cleared 6th class examination as well. I am one of kind student in Madhya Pradesh who has jumped classes and is now studying in college at such a young age. I aspire to become a justice”.

Netizens say ‘Miracles do happen’

After passing the 10th and 12th class exams, Tanishka even made it to the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records respectively. Meanwhile, her video on Twitter has already been viewed over 45,000 times. With hundreds of likes and comments, several users jokingly said that they wouldn’t want their parents to watch this video to avoid getting scolded. Others said that there was no dearth of talent in India.

