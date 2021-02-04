Florida Woman Jessica Tull Makes Money By Cleaning Her Own House; Here's How

A Florida woman is now making gigantic amounts of money by posting ‘cleaning videos’ on YouTube. With the wave of eastern ‘minimalist’ culture sweeping across the world, many have turned to the online platforms to gain insight into organisation and cleanliness. Catering to their demands is Jessica Tull, a housewife, who has now garnered half a million followers on YouTube where she “motivates” people to clean their homes and surroundings.

On her highly successful YouTube channel, Tull is often found shooting and sharing video clips on leaning, organizing, decor, motherhood, and lifestyle!. Most of her videos show her cleaning and organizing various parts of her house amidst a backdrop of vibrant music. Her short clips also suggest users about products that they can use to increase the optimization of the space they have.

'I upload energetic videos on cleanness'

“I upload energetic motivational videos to inspire others to tackle that to-do list and make each day as productive as possible, I also capture raw moments of what my life is like with kids when I fall off my routines, which gives my channel a very realistic laid back vibe,” reads the about section on her YouTube Channel.

Speaking to Inside Edition about her online venture, Tull said that it was just “motivating” and propels her viewers to “get up, clean or organize. The young entrepreneur then said that she had now built a business around it adding that it was what she did full time. Tull is not the only one who is making cleaning videos and earning money from it. What probably started with Japanese consultant Marie Kondo bringing the art of organisation to the global platform has now exploded across the world with many including Amanda Page, another mom like Tull, sharing regular cleaning videos.

