'Love Heart Of Nature': Shark In Heart-shaped Shoal Wins Drone Photo Award; Pic Inside

The winners of this year’s Drone Photo awards, which were given as a part of the Siena Award Festival, have been announced. Although there were hundreds of the entries made from across the world, one particular picture which shows a school of salmons surrounding a hungry shark swayed everybody. The photograph was selected as the overall best photo from entries in nine categories - including nature, sports and urban architecture and Australian photographer Jim Picôt who captured the beautiful aerial shot was rewarded.

The photograph, which was recently shared on Twitter, shows a school of salmon forming a heart shape while evading a hungry shark. Apart from capturing the mesmerizing natural phenomenon, the drone shot also captures the beauty of the multicoloured ocean water.

2020 Drone Awards Winners Announced!! Congrats to Photo of the Year honoree, Jim Picôt of Australia with "Love Heart of Nature!" Congrats to all of our talented participants. See all winning images and artist bios at the contest gallery page here: https://t.co/j5AgbPzHKM pic.twitter.com/lf2AUEY8hs — Siena Awards (@SIPAContest) September 22, 2020

Apart from the judges, the picture has also left netizens flabbergasted. Showing his amusement, a user wrote, “Simply wow! Looks surreal while another added, “Being Salmon.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Good satire and a reminder about loan shark in India's neighbourhood.

Read: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020: Check Out Funniest Animal Pictures Of The Year

Read: Will Suspend Flight For 2 Weeks If Anyone Is Found Doing Photography Inside It: DGCA

The Siena International Photo Awards

Congrats to our Drone Awards 2020 “Nature” category First Classified and Runner Up Winners, Joseph Cheires and Martin Harvey ! See the full winners gallery and artist bios here: https://t.co/j5AgbPzHKM #sienawards #dronephotoawards pic.twitter.com/vdOfOrBZVu — Siena Awards (@SIPAContest) September 28, 2020

The Siena International Photo Awards(SIPA) is a photography competition for professional, amateur and student photographers from around the world. It is judged by an international panel of experts that includes renowned photographers, editors and photography collectors. This year's Drone PhotoAward competetion saw an entry from 126 countries. As per SIPA the 45 top-ranked pictures will be showcased in the 'Above Us Only Sky' exhibition, which would be run from 24 October to 29 November at the Accademia dei Fisiocritici in Siena, one of Italy's oldest science museums.

Congrats to our Drone Awards 2020 “Abstract” category First Classified and Runner Up Winners, Paul Hoelen and Azim Khan Ronnie ! See the full winners gallery and artist bios here: https://t.co/j5AgbPzHKM #sienawards #dronephotoawards pic.twitter.com/2mL0XupS0K — Siena Awards (@SIPAContest) September 28, 2020

Read: Useful Photography Tips That Can Help To Reuse Old Camera Roll Negatives; Watch

Congrats to our Drone Awards 2020 “People” category First Classified and Runner Up Winners, Alessandra Meniconzi and Tugo Cheng! See the full winners gallery and artist bios here: https://t.co/j5AgbPzHKM #sienawards #dronephotoawards pic.twitter.com/ti515tDES1 — Siena Awards (@SIPAContest) September 26, 2020

Read: UP: Photography Enthusiast Robbed Off Camera, Accessories Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.