Last Updated:

'Love Heart Of Nature': Shark In Heart-shaped Shoal Wins Drone Photo Award; Pic Inside

The photograph featuring shark and salmons was selected as the best photo from entries in nine categories - including nature, sports and urban architecture.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Photographer wins Drone Photo Award for clicking lone shark and salmons. See photo

The winners of this year’s Drone Photo awards, which were given as a part of the Siena Award Festival, have been announced. Although there were hundreds of the entries made from across the world, one particular picture which shows a school of salmons surrounding a hungry shark swayed everybody. The photograph was selected as the overall best photo from entries in nine categories - including nature, sports and urban architecture and Australian photographer Jim Picôt who captured the beautiful aerial shot was rewarded.

The photograph, which was recently shared on Twitter, shows a school of salmon forming a heart shape while evading a hungry shark. Apart from capturing the mesmerizing natural phenomenon, the drone shot also captures the beauty of the multicoloured ocean water.

Apart from the judges, the picture has also left netizens flabbergasted. Showing his amusement, a user wrote, “Simply wow! Looks surreal while another added, “Being Salmon.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Good satire and a reminder about loan shark in India's neighbourhood.

Read: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020: Check Out Funniest Animal Pictures Of The Year

Read: Will Suspend Flight For 2 Weeks If Anyone Is Found Doing Photography Inside It: DGCA

The Siena International Photo Awards

The Siena International Photo Awards(SIPA) is a photography competition for professional, amateur and student photographers from around the world. It is judged by an international panel of experts that includes renowned photographers, editors and photography collectors. This year's Drone PhotoAward competetion saw an entry from 126 countries. As per SIPA the 45 top-ranked pictures will be showcased in the 'Above Us Only Sky' exhibition, which would be run from 24 October to 29 November at the Accademia dei Fisiocritici in Siena, one of Italy's oldest science museums.

Read: Useful Photography Tips That Can Help To Reuse Old Camera Roll Negatives; Watch

Read:  UP: Photography Enthusiast Robbed Off Camera, Accessories Worth Rs 5 Lakh

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND