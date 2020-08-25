Useful Photography Tips That Can Help To Reuse Old Camera Roll Negatives; Watch

The micro-blogging site Twitter never fails to amaze its users with amusing content from all over the world. Recently, a video started surfing on Twitter, which gave a brief tip to all the aspiring photographers or anyone who likes to experiment with photography. The video explained how to use the old camera roll negatives productively with the help of technology. With a step by step guide, the video demonstrated the tips.

How to use old camera roll negatives?

Interestingly, the video, shared by a user named Dinesh Joshi, started surfing on the internet from August 23, onwards. As the video started, a man can be heard teaching the technique while showing how to do it effortlessly. In the step by step guide, he informed the viewers that he is using a camera roll negative from the 50s'. Later, the demonstrator shared that he stuck a semi-transparent paper to the corner of a window and placed the negative camera roll behind it.

As the video progressed, he opened an app, created by Kodak. He continued and explained the feature of the app, which can turn the old camera roll negative into a positive picture; from brightness to how to save it. Adding a caption to the video, the user wrote, "Useful tips in photography.. Don't throw away any old camera roll negatives.. See what technology can do". Scroll down to watch the video.

Useful tips in photography.. Don't throw away any old camera roll negatives.. See what technology can do.. @hvgoenka @ValaAfshar pic.twitter.com/O7UzOkMRrH — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) August 23, 2020

Within a couple of days, the video garnered more than 32.4k views and is still counting. It also managed to bag 1.4k likes along with 468 re-tweets, so far. On the other side, many from the viewers took to the comments section and wrote a thank you note.

A user wrote, "A really surprising now i will take out all the flim tap and we will refresh all the memories". Another asserted, "The video showed a colour negative option in the app. This is great". Meanwhile, a section of fans raised their queries. A comment read, "But we have negative of 2-3 inch size only which we used in Kodak cameras, how to get print from them?".

