Photos of boy rescuing fawn resurface, netizens say 'important to remember heroes'

A series of photographs which show a boy saving a fawn in floods has resurfaced on Twitter. The photos which were shared to highlight the contributions of ‘forgotten heroes’ were apparently captured during the Bangladesh floods in 2014. This comes as thousands of animals have been affected by the recent floods in the state of Assam.

Shared on Twitter by Eco Foundation WildLense, the pictures capture the exact moments when the boy rescued the helpless animal amid the devastating floods. Posted earlier on July 19, the first photograph shows boy, who is himself submerged in the water, stretching his hand out of the water to hold the helpless animal. The following photo zooms in to show the boy swimming and the fawn who appears to be scared. The final photograph shows the boy holding the teeny animal as he successfully rescued it out of the water.

These people are whom we don't remember for long, but surely they will be blessed by Almighty for saving a life!@ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @SudhaRamenIFS @susantananda3 @Saket_Badola

Images from social media. pic.twitter.com/abIiDYf7nM — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) July 19, 2020

'God bless him'

In the caption, the page confirmed that the photograph was indeed from Bangladesh floods. In addition, they also urged the Youth to save wildlife, habitat and humanity. Since shared, the heartwarming photographs have garnered nearly four thousand likes and shares and bandwidth of comments. One user wrote, "This man is the real animal-human rights saviour" while another wrote," Thank you for restoring faith in humanity. God bless that child."

They are the Heroes who don't write on bio being ANIMAL LOVER . They do it as a humanity love affection 💚💚 God bless him 🙏🏽 — VIKRANT (@Vikrant_voice) July 19, 2020

The young boy would have had extremely proud feeling of doing something you beautiful and special. Other should learn and follow. Well done young Indian — Abhye (@abhy_idea) July 20, 2020

When these photos are clicked, it doesn’t matter, the work done by this boy is commendable, which presents humanity. ❤️ — Shubham Gupta (@forestry_guy12) July 19, 2020

True he has saved it but what is the guarantee that this little fawn has not ended up in their plates. — Tsunamo Krsna (@Krsna_mc) July 20, 2020

There are those that save lives and those that that take lives — Hindu priestess (@ChandiJoshi) July 19, 2020

Hattsoff to the Guy

We have been seen series of Cruelty — Raghu (@raghucherupall3) July 20, 2020

God bless these warriors — Pam (@Pam57175387) July 20, 2020

