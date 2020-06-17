Fact Check: Did Walter The Meme Dog Die Due To Gunshot Wounds In Philadelphia?

Remember the bull terrier dog whose face was often used to make staring memes and is very popular by the name of Walter or Pana Walter? Recently, a post stating that Pana Walter is actually dead was making rounds on the internet with some Instagram posts showing pictures of gunshot wounds to the dog. Read on to know the whole fact check analysis on the same.

Image courtesy: Puppernelson Instagram

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Delhi To Go Under A Strict Lockdown Again From June 18, 2020?

Who is Walter the dog, known as Pana Walter?

The pup's name is Nelson and he is famously known as Walter in the various memes that are made on him. The bull terrier is also known by the name Pana Walter. The one famous meme that everyone must have seen is the one where the image has a close up of terrier's face.

The terrier's face actually went viral in 2018 for the first time when her owner uploaded his pic captioning "When u open the front-facing camera on accident". Take a look at the tweet from 2018.

when u open the front-facing camera on accident pic.twitter.com/xeUesJOAej — ðŸ¶ NELSON (@PupperNelson) September 30, 2018

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Expired Mumbai Local Pass Holders To Get An Extension?

Did Walter the dog die?

No, Walter is alive and healthy. All the rumours about his death were shut down by his owner itself. It all started when a website named CelebritiesDeaths.com posted a pic of the bull terrier laying on the ground due to gunshot wounds. The article then gained a lot of attention as the name of the dog was stated as Walter, but with a different spelling.

Post that, many Instagrammers and Twitter users were seen posting condolence posts for the adorable bull terrier Pana Walter. However, when this post gained the attention of Walter's actual owner, she said that Nelson (Walter's real name) is alive and the pictures of the dead dog are actually of a dog named Billy. Billy was shot while he was protecting his owner from an armed robbery in Philadelphia. Walter's owner further clarified that the terrier shown in the image is alive as well.

Whose pictures were being spread then?

The owner of the famous dog Walter aka Pana Walter aka Nelson mentioned that the dog whose pictures are circulating is actually a bull terrier named Billy and he is on his way to a complete recovery. See the post that Walter's owner uploaded.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: No, The TikTok Video Claiming To Be Of Sushant Singh Rajput Is Utterly Fake

Google Trends analysis

Here is the proof according to Google Trends analysis stating how massively people were searching about their beloved dog Pana Walter. The Google trends state that people were searching for the terrier dog the most on June 15th.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Refer To Sushant Singh Rajput As A 'cricketer' On Twitter?

Promo Image courtesy: puppernelson Instagram